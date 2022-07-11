ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Stand Forward, Stand Sideways, Stand for Something: WNDR® Alpine Launches First Snowboards, the BelleTour and the BelleAire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

WNDR ® Alpine – the outdoor brand launched by advanced materials company Checkerspot – is officially releasing its first two snowboards: the BelleTour splitboard and the BelleAire solid. For the past two seasons, the WNDR Alpine team has been hard at work prototyping and refining these boards, testing them in the nearby Wasatch and Uinta Ranges, as well as the eastern Sierra, interior BC, and the Pacific Northwest. The BelleTour and the BelleAire are the first snowboards on the market featuring the award winning brand’s AlgalTech ® materials derived from microalgae oil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005258/en/

The all-new BelleTour splitboard and BelleAire solid. Image: Carson Meyer

The boards share a freeride focused shape, designed for diverse big mountain riding in a variety of natural snowpacks. Each board’s dedication to alpine descents is reflected in a wider than average waist, intuitive sidecut radius, and broad, flotation-focused tip.

To further the performance offered by their proven shape, both boards feature WNDR Alpine’s AlgalTech ® materials, Algal Core™ and Algal Wall™, which target a more stable ride via increased damping properties relative to traditional materials used in snowsports. In addition, the boards feature WNDR Alpine’s all-new SpiralMade™ materials, in the form of Spiral Plate binding insert packs. These binding retention inserts are made from waste diverted from WNDR Alpine’s manufacturing process and give the board approximately 5% better binding retention strength relative to core construction with traditional binding inserts.

The BelleTour and BelleAire represent decades of collective experience and deep collaboration between snowsports veterans. Development of these boards was spearheaded by Snow Product & Marketing Manager Alex Andrews, Snow Athlete & Product Line Specialist Nick Russell, and snowboard industry innovator and VP of Product Innovation Daniel Malmrose, who has led the prototyping and production of every WNDR Alpine product since the brand’s launch in 2019.

“I am honored to be able to finally unveil the BelleTour and BelleAire to the public,” said Alex Andrews. “Expanding the reach of AlgalTech ® materials, we wanted to optimize both boards for the kind of alpine powder riding that Nick and I both live for. You can seek out the same kind of descending freedom on both boards, but your approach to the ascent determines which one you select. Here’s to a long season of snow, surfing, and science!”

This launch represents an important step forward in WNDR Alpine’s mission to bring the outdoor industry together around biobased, performance-focused materials in pursuit of a post-petroleum future.

“I see backcountry skiers and snowboarders as one community, inspired by nature, with shared goals and interests,” said Matt Sterbenz, ski industry veteran and Checkerspot’s GM of Wintersports. “This launch is one we’ve been building up to since Day 1. We launched in 2019 knowing the importance of building a diverse pool of talent capable of expanding the applications of our technology, and now every backcountry athlete stands to benefit from these innovations.”

The BelleTour will be seen this year under Nick Russell’s feet in a number of upcoming film projects. Both snowboards are available for preorder today via wndr-alpine.com.

About Checkerspot

Checkerspot (Alameda, CA & Salt Lake City, UT) designs performance materials and ingredients at a molecular level. Checkerspot’s vertically integrated WING™ Platform optimizes microalgae to biomanufacture unique oils that are turned into new materials that can demonstrate improved performance properties in targeted hardgoods, textiles and personal care applications and products. Checkerspot’s first commercialized materials are next generation polyurethanes and textile finishes designed to improve the performance of consumer products. The company is currently commercializing performance composites engineered into skis and sold through its brand WNDR ® Alpine, as well as algal oil formulated into miDori® BioWick and sold in partnership with Beyond Surface Technologies. Checkerspot’s mission is to expand the palette of molecular building blocks for high performance and sustainable materials for better products. For more information, visit https://checkerspot.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005258/en/

Xan Marshland, WNDR Alpine,xan@wndr-alpine.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS GENERAL SPORTS MANUFACTURING MEN GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT ENGINEERING CONSUMER SKIING/SNOWBOARDING SUSTAINABILITY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS

SOURCE: Checkerspot, Inc.

PUB: 07/11/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2022 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005258/en

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Wild Moment Cougar Sneaks Towards Group Of Elk, Snatching A Calf In The Process

And that’s all she wrote. A trail cam located at Utah’s Wasatch Range captured the lightning fast moment a cougar snuck up on a group of elk, taking a calf in the process. If you follow Whiskey Riff’s RIFF Outdoors coverage, you know trail cams can catch some absolutely insane moments such as this zombie deer and its shocking open wound, or this Florida man wrestling a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Russell
mansionglobal.com

A Mountaintop Hunter’s Paradise in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Mixes Frontier Spirit With Modern Amenities

For those looking for a mountain getaway with a focus on hunting, it’s hard to beat this home in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Set across 11,000 square feet and on top of 26 usable acres of wooded land, the house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is asking just over $10 million. It’s set within an exclusive community of large properties, the smallest of which has a 10-acre lot. This home, set at the very top of the mountain, has the largest one of all.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Always Wanted to Live on the Slopes? This $100 Million Colorado Mansion Is Built Into the Side of Aspen Mountain

Click here to read the full article. Many homes in Colorado offer views of Aspen Mountain, but very few are located on the actual slopes. A newly listed mansion is one such rarity. The ski-in, ski-out pad, which Compass just put on the market for $100 million, is one of just five single-family homes on the soaring, 11,000-foot alp. With what listing agent Steven Shane describes as “Aspen’s best address,” the 1.4-acre property sits adjacent to the Little Nell ski run and is only a few hundred yards from the gondola. Nestled amid a grove of Aspen trees, the stately main residence...
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Sideways#Vehicles#Belletour#Wndr Alpine#Sierra#Algaltech
Daily Mail

From a hotel former presidents have graced to wacky rocks and waterfalls... and a ravishing rooftop pool: A sensational summertime road trip from Colorado Springs to Aspen

Colorado rightly has a reputation as a skiing mecca – but the state has plenty on offer outside the realms of winter sports. For starters, you can follow in the footsteps, as I did, of former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, with a stay at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st track worlds on US soil

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Most runners, throwers and jumpers at the upcoming world championships only need look to their left, or right, to see where the biggest challenges lie. For a select few, the main competition will be the clock. A year after records fell fast and furious at the Olympics, track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed stomping grounds: Eugene, Oregon. The city called “TrackTown USA” was put on the map by a great middle distance runner, Steve Prefontaine, then kept there by a colossus called Nike. It now has an upgraded $270 million stadium — the iconic Hayward Field — that features a very fast track for this, the first world championships to be held on U.S. soil.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
outsidemagazine

How the Right Overlanding Gear Can Extend Your Time in the Backcountry

Having the right rig and picking a great road to explore is just the start. Soon enough you’ll be researching longer routes and more remote destinations, and, for that, you’ll need to make sure you’re properly prepared. That’s why we teamed up with Toyo Tires to create a guide to everything you need to know about overlanding. But first things first: Before you had out for a multi-day adventure, make sure your vehicle also has all the gear you’ll need to keep your food cold, your gadgets powered up, and yourself comfortable in the backcountry. Here’s a good place to start.
CARS
The Associated Press

Montana rejects library logo over similarity to pride flag

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library has rejected a proposed new logo after a member said the main feature — a prism — brought to mind the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag, something she suggested would set off a political firestorm. Two commissioners and the state librarian are meeting again this month to suggest ideas for what to do next that they can bring to an Aug. 3 commission meeting. The commission voted 4-3 earlier this month to reject the logo after paying a company $130,000 from non-taxpayer library foundation funds to create it as part of a large library system reboot. The full contract is $292,500 and includes a rollout of the new design. Commissioner Tammy Hall argued at a June meeting that approving the logo would set up an unnecessary political battle as the library seeks state funding from a Republican-controlled legislature next year. She suggested the logo be toned down to shades of blue, black and gray. The rejected logo is predominately blue and features four triangles — reddish orange, yellow, green and light blue — that symbolize information being trumpeted outward.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Recovery plan for endangered Mexican wolves spurs lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are being sued over their new recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf, with a coalition of environmentalists saying the recently adopted court-ordered changes fail to address genetic concerns and limit the predators from roaming bigger swaths of the American Southwest.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy