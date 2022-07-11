17-year-old known for his ‘infectious smile’ is shot and killed in SUV, Ohio cops say

Marvelous Walton, 17, was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV, Ohio cops say. Facebook screengrab

A 17-year-old high school football player was shot and killed as he was sitting in an SUV, according to Ohio reports.

The boy, identified as Marvelous Walton, died at the scene following the shooting in Toledo on Saturday, July 9, WNWO reported. A second 17-year-old was also shot and was listed in critical condition at the hospital, according to WTVG.

Police say the teens were in a Jeep Wrangler when they were shot, with one or two gunmen opening fire on their vehicle from between houses, the Toledo Blade reported. The suspects fled in a black SUV, the publication reported.

“I was ducking down on the ground, thinking we were getting shot at cause it was so close,” Cayden Robinson, who witnessed the shooting, told WTOL. “Like we got kids here. There are kids all around the neighborhood. Like this neighborhood, these are nice houses, these are good family homes we don’t really have problems like that.”

Marvelous attended St. Francis de Sales, where he was entering his senior year, the school said.

Bruce Gradkowski, a former NFL quarterback who coached the St. Francis football team last year, said the 17-year-old “had a genuine, contagious smile and personality.”

“He was working his tail off this off-season and ready to lead as a senior,” Gradkowski said. “I gave him the nickname Panera, that’s where we first met while he was working. Love you, RIP my friend.”

Those thoughts were echoed by James Starks, who also previously coached Marvelous.

“Marv was, like every teenager, he made you scratch your head in frustration sometimes and other times ... he just had a really infectious smile, I do remember that,” Starks said.

Fr. Geoffrey Rose, the president of the school, said the community “must come together as never before” following Marvelous’ death.

“These will be difficult days for our school community that will test and challenge every one of us,” Rose said. “But our brotherhood is strong and true. And we will walk this journey together.”