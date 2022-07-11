ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter faces ‘nightmare scenario’ as Elon Musk exit slams shares

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Twitter shares plunged Monday in the first day of trading since Elon Musk abandoned his $44 billion agreement to buy the company – and one tech industry analyst warned of a potentially disastrous long-term scenario for the embattled social media firm.

Twitter’s stock sank 11% as investors reacted to the exit.

Musk’s move that sets up a lengthy court battle likely to weigh on company shares for months or years to come and added to the challenges facing CEO Parag Agrawal, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

“For Twitter this fiasco is a nightmare scenario and will result in an Everest-like uphill climb for Parag & Co. to navigate the myriad of challenges ahead around employee turnover/morale, advertising headwinds, investor credibility around the fake account/bot issues, and host of other issues abound,” Ives said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGfXU_0gbd7PaY00
Elon Musk backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Musk’s team argued that Twitter has repeatedly failed to provide accurate information about the number of spam bots in its user base in a filing last Friday detailing his decision to renege on the deal. Meanwhile, Twitter’s board has already indicated it intends to sue Musk to close the deal at its original $54.20 per share sale price.

Investors are likely to price in the possibility of a court battle resulting in a victory for Twitter, whether through a sale at a different price to Musk or through recouping a $1 billion breakup fee included in the original takeover agreement, according to Ives.

“That said, this is going to be a long and ugly court battle (Twitter has already hired counsel) ahead in which the fake account/bot issue will be scrutinized for all to see and casts a dark cloud over Twitter’s head in the near term,” Ives said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwvPL_0gbd7PaY00
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal faces a difficult road after Elon Musk’s exit.

“The legal issues could last into 2023 and in the meantime Twitter is a public company that needs to navigate day-to-day operations with many challenges ahead with its stakeholders,” he added.

Wedbush has a 12-month price target of $30 for Twitter shares – below the roughly $32 threshold at which the company’s stock currently trades.

While Twitter is widely seen as having the upper hand in a court battle with Musk due to the terms of its agreement with the billionaire, the long-term outlook for a resolution to the dispute is murky at best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Epo7w_0gbd7PaY00
Twitter shares plunged 11% Monday.

Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine noted the possibility that Musk could refuse to buy Twitter even if a Delaware court orders him. That, in turn, could start a saga that raises questions about the Delaware court’s authority — a scenario a judge will likely seek to avoid.

“What if the court orders Musk to close the deal and he says no? They’re not gonna put him in Chancery jail,” Levine quipped. “The guy is pretty contemptuous of legal authority; he thinks he is above the law and he might be right.”

Twitter isn’t the only entity that stands to take a hit from the legal drama. Ives noted that investors will view the situation as a “black eye” for Musk, who may have gotten buyer’s remorse during a broader downturn in the stock market and opted for a hasty exit.

“In a nutshell this is a “code red” situation for Twitter and its Board as now the company will go head to head against Musk in a Game of Thrones court battle to recoup the deal and/or the breakup fee of $1 billion at a minimum,” Ives added. “We see no other bidders emerging at this time while legal proceedings play out in the courts.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fast Company

Twitter stock falls, Tesla shares rise after Elon Musk pulls out of takeover deal

On Friday, what many tech industry pundits thought would happen finally came to pass: Elon Musk officially informed Twitter that he will not go through on his offer to buy the company. A lengthy legal battle is likely on the horizon as Twitter says it will hold Musk to the $44 billion deal. In the meantime, two stocks associated with Musk—Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc.—are moving in opposite directions. Here’s what you need to know.
STOCKS
Android Police

The numbers forcing Elon Musk to quit his Twitter deal

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk officially wants out of his attempt to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to the social media company, lawyers cited the lack of detailed information on the number of bots on the platform — something he did not require to know when he agreed to the deal. But Twitter chairman Bret Taylor seems convinced that his company will be able to enforce the merger. So, what to make of all this business?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedbush#Parag Co
AFP

Musk ditches Twitter deal, triggering defiant response

Elon Musk on Friday pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the social media giant of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed. Twitter has held firm that no more than five percent of accounts are run by software instead of people, while Musk has said he believes the number to be much higher.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Twitter Hires A-List Legal Team For Pending Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk are preparing to enter litigation, which Kevin O’Leary says could take years to complete. “Anyone who thinks this is [a] one-year litigation, forget it. This is seven years of litigation,” said O’Leary while saying Twitter stock was born in hell.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Emma Olivia

Musk tells Twitter he wants out of deal to buy it. Twitter says it will force him to close the sale

Elon Musk moved Friday afternoon to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter — the latest twist in a whirlwind process in which the billionaire Tesla CEO became the company's biggest shareholder, turned down a board seat, agreed to buy the social media platform and then started raising doubts about going through with the deal. The next chapter in the saga is almost certain to be a court battle.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as broader economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report weigh on market sentiment. Several economists expect another strong inflation print this week. Consensus estimates point to CPI levels nearing 9% in June, which would be another tick up from the 8.6% reading in May. CPI data from May was above estimates and represented the highest reading in more than 40 years.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Fires Back at Twitter News With Epic Chuck Norris Meme

The saga surrounding business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter continues to make headlines. Most recently, Twitter executives claimed they would “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement” after Musk shared his intent to pull out of his agreement to buy Twitter. Now, the 51-year-old has responded to the company’s threats in the most Elon Musk way possible – by mocking Twitter on its own platform with a series of tweets.
BUSINESS
CNN

What's next for Twitter now that Elon Musk wants out?

New York (CNN) — After announcing he wants out of his deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk spent the weekend in Idaho at the Sun Valley Conference. He spoke on stage, essentially off the record, but a source in the room told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter that Musk tripled down on his decision to try to back out of the deal and claiming it's all about the bots.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy