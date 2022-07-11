ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Three teens killed in horrific Staten Island crash identified: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The three teens killed in a horrific Staten Island crash that split their Ford Mustang in two were traveling at an “unsafe speed” before colliding with another vehicle and a tree, launching two of the passengers into the air, police said Monday.

Front passenger Fernanda Gil, 16, and backseat passengers Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez, 15, were identified as the victims killed around 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hylan Boulevard and Richard Avenue in Tottenville, authorities said.

Their vehicle was heading east on Hylan Boulevard at an “unsafe speed” and suddenly swerved from the left to the right lane when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2017 GMC Yukon, heading west on the same street and making a left turn onto southbound Richard Avenue, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PnbT_0gbd7JXQ00
Friends and members of the Gil family comfort each other following the fatal crash.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWDuV_0gbd7JXQ00
Fernanda Gil, 16, and Jesie Gil, 15, were both victims of the collision.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnOvl_0gbd7JXQ00
Ashley Rodriguez, 15, was one of the three teenagers killed in a Staten Island car crash on Sunday night.

The passenger side of the Mustang then slammed into a tree, causing it to split in two and ejecting both 15-year-old backseat passengers, authorities said.

The front of the Mustang then continued east on Hylan Boulevard, where it mounted the sidewalk and uprooted a small tree, before striking a telephone pole and coming to a stop, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XqU3_0gbd7JXQ00
The teens’ Ford Mustang was heading east on Hylan Boulevard at an “unsafe speed.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WofJP_0gbd7JXQ00
The Mustang swerved from the left to the right lane when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2017 GMC Yukon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aT7zM_0gbd7JXQ00
The Mustang slammed into a tree, causing it to split in two and ejecting both backseat passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeCea_0gbd7JXQ00
The front half of the Mustang mounted the sidewalk and uprooted a small tree, before striking a telephone pole.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IquPB_0gbd7JXQ00
Shirts neatly folded, shoes, a hat and debris next to a telephone pole.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbJA6_0gbd7JXQ00
A downed tree, broken mailbox, and destroyed car parts could be seen at the scene of the accident.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EizUc_0gbd7JXQ00
Two of the passengers were launched into the air following the collision.

Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez were pronounced dead on scene, and Fernanda Gil succumbed to her injuries at Staten Island Hospital North, authorities said.

The relationship between the Gils was not immediately known.

The Mustang driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the same hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wXz7_0gbd7JXQ00
Front passenger Fernanda Gil and backseat passengers Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez were killed in the crash.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnnfQ_0gbd7JXQ00
Jesie Gil and Ashley Rodriguez were pronounced dead on scene, and Fernanda Gil succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVAAQ_0gbd7JXQ00
The Mustang driver was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The Yukon driver, a 47-year-old man, and his four passengers — an 11-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, cops said.

The driver was also taken into custody for a suspended driver’s license, with charges pending, cops said.

The deadly crash remained under investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad early Monday, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVTsS_0gbd7JXQ00
The Yukon driver and his four passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxNsw_0gbd7JXQ00
The Yukon driver was taken into custody for a suspended driver’s license, with charges pending.

