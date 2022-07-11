ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst teased in late May, the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” has recently emerged via official images. With a color palette similar to that of “Flint” and “Obsidian” styles of yesteryear, the upcoming colorway introduces a new look to the 13th model in the Air Jordan...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown”

Over the course of the past few years, Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater, UNC, has enamored much of sneaker culture, with many parading the school’s signature colors via numerous Air Jordans. But with the advent of the Air Jordan 1 85 “Georgetown,” it seems the Tar Heels are starting to see a bit of competition; and this upcoming, Hoyas-themed Air Jordan 6 has surely invited more fans to the stands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Nike Air Max#Obsidian#Snkrs
Allure

Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 Low Womens “Expression”

Jordan Brand has done well in catering to their female audience, as they’ve gradually increased the frequency of WMNS Exclusives every season. And 2022 may be their most exciting effort yet, as we’ll soon see upcomers like the Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX” and the Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression,” the latter of which has just surfaced via official images.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nike
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds New Graphics To Their Latest 40th Anniversary Air Force 1

Over the course of the Air Force 1‘s 40th, Nike has celebrated by way of both of collaborations and a number of “Anniversary Edition” colorways. And that’s clearly not all the brand has in store, as they’ve recently unveiled yet another commemorative style, which indulges in entirely different graphics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy