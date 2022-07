The performance art pioneer Marina Abramović was born in 1946 in Belgrade, Serbia (then Yugoslavia). She moved to Amsterdam in 1975, where she began collaborating with Frank Uwe Laysiepen (Ulay) on works such as Imponderabilia (1977). In 1997 she won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale, and in 2010 the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York held the retrospective The Artist Is Present. Her latest work, The Hero, is being shown on screens worldwide until 31 August. The public mint for her first NFT, The Hero 25FPS, will take place at 2pm UTC on 25 July.

