Detroit, MI

DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit Auto Show Tickets on Sale Starting Today, and More

By Tim Keenan and RJ King
dbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Detroit Auto Show Tickets on Sale Starting Today. Tickets go on sale...

www.dbusiness.com

dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Community Foundation Announces $600K to Maintain Trails, Greenways, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Community Foundation Announces $600K to Maintain Trails, Greenways. The Community Foundation for Southeast...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Time Puts Detroit Among World's Greatest Places, Mackinac Island Also Honored

Time magazine has selected Detroit to be part of its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places that highlights 50 noteworthy worldwide travel destinations. The list was compiled by Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward places offering new and exciting experiences. The magazine focuses on Detroit’s rapid recovery, the story of its resilient people, along with a heritage of design, innovation, and diversity.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

J.L. Hudson's Dept. Store: Detroit, Michigan 1881-1998

Who of you is old enough to remember watching the annual J.L. Hudson Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV?. For that matter, how many of you even shopped at Hudson's at some time in your life?. Hudson's department store's worldwide fame began with Joseph Lowthian (J.L) Hudson, who worked with his...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Tee it up for Freedom 2022

The Michigan (MI) Freedom Center hosted its annual Tee it up for Freedom golf outing on Friday, July 8, at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. The event featured 18 holes of golf, a lunch, games, prizes, two 50-50 cash raffles, a custom-designed challenge coin, and an airshow. Funds from the event support the MI Freedom Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to “serve those who serve us” through programs and support, including operating free military lounges at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for active military personnel and veterans and their families as well as at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations) locations in Troy and Lansing. The event’s presenting sponsor was Delta. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Grab your clubs and hit the links at these courses in metro Detroit

Michigan is one of the best states in the country for golf, with hundreds of golf courses spread throughout the state. If you’re looking to get out of a meeting or leave work early to hit the links, here are several different courses throughout metro Detroit where you can sneak away and play golf.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Report: Median Home Sales Price Surpasses $300K in Metro Detroit

According to the June 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, the median home sales price for a home in metro Detroit rose above $300,000 for the first time, an increase of 10.4 percent over last June to $312,725. “There remains a significant supply of buyers...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Farbman Group in Southfield Welcomes Five New Team Members

Farbman Group, a Midwest commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced five new members are joining the company’s portfolio of properties and companies: Matteo Passalacqua, Barbara Sturges, Girish Patel, Jamel Hale, and Paige Adamini. “We are happy to welcome these five new employees into the firm at a...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
DETROIT, MI
#Economy#Art#Vehicles#Dbusiness Daily Update#Industry Tech Days#The Detroit Auto Show
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

High-Quality Concrete Services in Detroit Michigan

Concrete contractors are specialists in concrete driveways, stained concrete patios foundations stamped with concrete repairs concrete removal, and many more. They also handle residential and commercial construction in and in and around the Detroit Michigan area. Detroit Concrete Co offers concrete driveways, and patios with stamped concrete. We also provide...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Camp Innovation

The future of innovation has found a home in Michigan, where military assets and capabilities are being used as testing grounds and creating synergies for private businesses to invent, test, and produce technologies in protected and safe environments. The companies are revolutionizing military vehicles, developing the next iteration of flight,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

CBS News Detroit announces first hires for new streaming service

CBS News Detroit has announced four new hires for its hyper-local streaming service that's expected to launch this fall. Joining the CBS News Detroit team are anchors Shaina Humphries and Rachelle Graham, meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey and Amyre Makupson, who has been named executive producer of community impact, announced Brian Watson, vice president and general manager, and Paul Pytlowany, news director of CBS News Detroit, Monday in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

National Black Leaders to Hold Black Wealth Builders Summit in Detroit

The Black Business School and Strather Academy are hosting the Black Wealth Builder Summit Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31 at the DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Detroit Downtown – Fort Shelby. The event will be streamed live to a national audience. Herb Strather, Chairman of Strather Academy with...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Herbalife Nutrition Extravaganza Will Bring 25,000 Attendees to Detroit

DETROIT, MI (July 11, 2022) – In another sign of metro Detroit’s robust economic recovery over the past two years, a premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, will hold its signature event in the city. The 2022 North American Extravaganza will take place in Detroit July 15-17 and is expected to draw up to 25,000 of the company’s independent distributors to Ford Field and Huntington Place. The conference will focus on training and education and is open to all North America Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributors.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Strictly Business 2022

JVS Human Services and Kadima, which has since merged to form Gesher Human Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Southfield, hosted its 25th annual Strictly Business event on June 22 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. Funds from the event went to services that assist job seekers from all backgrounds and life circumstances. The event featured a luncheon followed by keynote speaker Jason Raznick, co-founder and CEO of Detroit-based Benzinga, along with recognition to entrepreneur of the year, Rebecca Abel, and employee of the year honorees Leroy Cole and Garrett Racicot. Strictly Business supports the community by connecting businesses and individuals to help metro Detroit residents who are unemployed or underemployed. Sponsors for the event included Kenwal Steel, Huntington, Artichoke Garlic Foundation, Levy, and more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit property tax lawsuit revived by appeals court

Detroit homeowners who sued the city over delayed property tax appeal notices will head back to court after the dismissal of their lawsuit was reversed in a ruling Monday.  The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a lower federal court's decision from last year that threw out the class action over the city's delayed delivery of more than 260,000 residential property tax notices in 2017. ...
DETROIT, MI

