Vacation Bible five-day event in Cridersville

LIMA — The National Trappers Association will hold its annual convention and outdoor show July 28 through July 30 at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. More than 500 children attended last year’s event, and this year’s event will feature at least twice the activities, demonstrations, workshops...
July 11 — Billie Colley, Lima, girl; Addie and Aaron Sauder, Columbus Grove, boy. July 12 — Jennifer Hickman, Anna, boy; Tahler Modschiedler and Cody Simpson, Lima, boy; Ashley Zeigler, Lima, boy. July 13 — Alexandra Manley, Lima, boy; Ashley and Oscar Rivera, Wapakoneta, girl; Crystal Root and...
LIMA — Activate Allen County will host a free, family-friendly Community Block Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the South Jackson Community Garden, 200 S. Jackson St., Lima. The event will feature free live music, hot dogs, chips, water, art bags and a food...
LIMA — The City of Lima will hold a community pool public meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center ‘s City Club, 144 S. Main St., Lima. The city invites the public to discover what is in store for the...
In the spring of 1942, as Americans adjusted to the everyday reality of living in a country at war, Lima residents could find escape watching “Rio Rita” with Abbott and Costello at the Ohio Theater, or the Dead End Kids in “Mob Town” at the State, or perhaps catch a double bill of monster movies at the Sigma.
LIMA — Live at the Lab will host Sunflurry starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at 230 N. Main St., behind Alter Ego Comics and Purple Feet Wine Boutique, Lima. Imagine a child of the 1980s or 1990s underground scene falling in with a 1970s progressive, classically-trained cellist. What do you get? A powerful, refreshing and unexpected sound. The acoustic duo Sunflurry, which recently moved to Akron from New Orleans, will play its first show in Lima.
WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta’s Summer Moon Festival began over 50 years ago as a fall festival and then changed during the 1980s into a celebration of the first moon landing, according to Jackie Martell, executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. “Today, it’s a joint effort between...
CELINA — Women’s Walk for Wellness will be hosted by Grand Lake Health System starting at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, July 23 starting in the North Shore Park, Celina. The cost is $10. Register online at grandlakehealth.org/communityoutreach.
VAN WERT — The 2022 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show & Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Van Wert Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. The event,...
KENTON — TGMA Gospel Music will present Gospel Praise Gathering group singing starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Kenton Full Gospel, 129 N. Wayne St., Kenton. The event features One Voice, Wayne Suter, Owen Stapley, Ken Ziegler, Miss Amanda, Susan Wilman, Ed Ewing, Arnold Coy, Dee Runion, the Seekers and the Gospel Praise Gathering Choir.
In a recent letter in The Lima News, Robert Dotson was upset with Mark Figley’s objection to schools putting period products in male restrooms. As usual, Dotson misunderstood Figley’s intent and resorted to name-calling, referring to Figley as a bigot and then repeatedly using offensive sexual innuendos to try to degrade Figley’s character.
LIMA — The public is invited to the opening event of a juried, pop-up art gallery advocating for body positivity from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at 516 N. Main St., Lima. Presented by Wild Rose Photography LLC and the Council for the Arts of Greater...
2300 block of Baywood Drive, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday. 500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday. East North Street and North Central Avenue, Lima — An accident responding in...
MOUNT GILEAD- Long time Mount Gilead resident Martha (Geyer) Kubbs celebrated her 100th birthday in her present residence at DeWolf Place in Marion February 22nd. Kubbs recently enjoyed recounting memories from her youth. A special memory was visiting Lakeside Methodist Camp where Amelia Earhart was the featured speaker. “She (Amelia...
MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Monroe Township Trustees meeting originally scheduled for July 25 has been canceled, according to a release from the township. The next meeting for the board will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at 8500 Slabtown Road, Columbus Grove.
LIMA — Allen County Regional Transit Authority is making plans to create a Lima Loop for new trolleys downtown. The Lima Loop would travel from various points in the heart of the city taking passengers to their favorite shopping places and restaurants. Currently, the RTA has one trolley in...
LIMA — Roughly 175-200 people Sunday afternoon took advantage of the beautiful weather to relax and enjoy their afternoon sitting at outdoor tables in the shade eating ice cream at Lauer Historical Farm’s 1940’s Ice Cream Social. Dean Bowman, a volunteer, operated the hand crank, as elementary-school-aged...
Please vote for Dr. JJ Sreenan as your next State of Ohio District 78 representative. Dr. Sreenan is a lifelong resident of Lima and Allen County and a respected pathologist. We need his leadership in Columbus for the ability and desire to defend and protect our constitutional rights and freedoms.
Live music will fill the air two nights of this year’s fair. Nashville artist Paulina Jayne and her band perform on July 12, and Marysville singer-songwriter Dan Wallace and his band take the stage on July 13. Both performances start at 7 p.m. Paulina Jayne combines the storytelling of...
LIMA — The search for a juvenile who escaped from the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center is ongoing Tuesday as the youth continues to evade authorities following his escape from custody Monday afternoon. According to a press release, the escape happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, when two residents...
