Vacation Bible five-day event in Cridersville

LIMA — Live at the Lab will host Sunflurry starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at 230 N. Main St., behind Alter Ego Comics and Purple Feet Wine Boutique, Lima. Imagine a child of the 1980s or 1990s underground scene falling in with a 1970s progressive, classically-trained cellist. What do you get? A powerful, refreshing and unexpected sound. The acoustic duo Sunflurry, which recently moved to Akron from New Orleans, will play its first show in Lima.

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO