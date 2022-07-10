ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saquon Barkley predicted as Giants' 2022 MVP

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8uBa_0gbd5ZUE00

No one knows what to expect out of the New York Giants this year after another front office and coaching staff overall this offseason.

They are in a transition phase in which general manager Joe Schoen is in the very advent of his building process. With a new coaching staff led by head coach Brian Daboll, it’s anyone’s guess on which player – or players – will lead Big Blue throughout this pivotal season.

In a recent article predicting each NFC team’s non-quarterback MVP this season, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra picked fifth-year running back Saquon Barkley to be the Giants’ man.

“If Big Blue is going to stun prognosticators, Barkley will be at the forefront of that effort. Since his dynamic rookie season (NFL-best 2,028 scrimmage yards), the running back has missed 21 games and never looked fully back from his ACL tear last season.

But if he can return to form in 2022, Barkley is a dual-threat weapon who can control games and be the ideal security blanket for Daniel Jones. We haven’t seen the real Saquon in years — the man with the Barry Sanders-type moves in the open field who can burn past DBs. In what amounts to a make-or-break campaign, here’s betting Barkley can get back on track.”

It’s a pretty good bet that Barkley will be more productive in Daboll’s system should he be able to stay somewhat healthy. That’s a big ask, however, as Barkley has had three straight seasons marred by various injuries.

The Giants don’t have much else in the backfield for Barkley to compete with at the moment. Matt Breida was signed in free agency, but he is a committee back. Second-year back Gary Brightwell is mainly on the roster for his special teams prowess.

There are several other hopefuls such as Antonio Williams and Jashaun Corbin but, again, they are unknown quantities at the moment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend News

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo last week. Internet sleuths have concluded that Rodgers' new tattoo might've been inspired by his rumored new girlfriend. "Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: It's An 'Outrage' 1 QB Was Left Off Top 10 List

A recent ESPN poll of NFL personnel resulted in a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. But one player's absence from the list has Fox's Colin Cowherd "outraged." On Monday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd examined the list and found issues with some of the players there. But it was the absence of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that got him a bit heated.
NFL
The Independent

Pittsburgh Steelers fans viciously mock stadium’s new name

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans have shared their distaste for the new name for their stadium, which will be changed from its current moniker Heinz Field. The football stadium has been named after the ketchup brand, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, for 21 years ever since it first opened in 2001. It’s now set to be named after an insurance company that many are unaware of. Acrisure, a company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a fintech company with connections to Thomas Tull, the minority owner of the Steelers. The company has bought the naming rights for the stadium for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Controversial Admission

Most of the football world seems to enjoy the struggles of the Washington Commanders. Washington owner Daniel Snyder is among the most-criticized figures in sports (and for good reason) and the Commanders have struggled for much of the 21st century. But former NBA star turned Turner Sports media personality Charles...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#American Football#Mvp#The New York Giants#Big Blue#Nfc#Nfl Com#Acl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Baker Mayfield keeps it real on Sam Darnold relationship after pre-draft rivalry

One of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason has been Baker Mayfield. The former top pick in the 2018 draft fell out of good graces with the Cleveland Browns organization. The franchise elected to take the risk and move on from Mayfield and trade for DeShaun Watson. The writing was clearly on the wall for Mayfield’s time in Cleveland, and he was ultimately traded to the Carolina Panthers for the small cost of a 2024 fourth-round pick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Spotted With His Former Mentor

Patrick Mahomes is the undeniable king of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will rely on him more now that All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, don’t count out the quarterback who can still throw downfield at crazy angles. After all, he has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Tom Brady News

Joe Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning move earlier this offseason. The longtime NFL analyst is leaving Fox Sports to join Troy Aikman for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." However, Buck admitted that before he left, he was told of the possibility of Tom Brady joining him at...
NFL
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy