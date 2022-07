A kindly Florida man has given away more than $13,000 to strangers he meets at Waffle House, according to a viral series of tweets from a former Obama campaign spokesman. The man - an unnamed, white haired elderly gentleman - was discovered by political ad maker Kevin Cate who saw him sitting alone in a booth at the diner in Midway, Florida, and attaching a pile of folded dollar bills to notes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO