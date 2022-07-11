ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passengers film smoke outside window after Spirit Airlines plane catches fire at Atlanta airport

By Storyful
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayyEZ_0gbd4ura00

Brakes in the landing gears of a Spirit Airlines plane caught fire after touching down in Atlanta, Georgia, on the morning of July 10.

In video recorded by Twitter user @imgoinscottie, a concerned passengers stands in their seat to look out the window to see the fire. In another video, an emergency vehicle can be seen outside the plane window as smoke from the fire rises into view.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirmed the incident, and reported that Atlanta Fire Rescue put out the fire. The airport said that no one had been injured and “operations have not been impacted.”

@imgoinscottie via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler’s mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn’t breathing.
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.Authorities said three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5.30pm when the incident took place.The plane collided with several objects after veering off the runway, including a crane...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Atlanta Airport#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
PopCrush

Woman Arrested at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Slapping Husband Over Stress of Vacation

Planning a vacation can be stressful. One unfortunate husband learned that the hard way when his wife lost her cool and slapped him at Walt Disney World. According to Orange Circuit Court records, the altercation took place on June 3 at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. The woman, identified as 31-year-old Westchester, Ill. resident Asia Curry, was charged with domestic violence.
WESTCHESTER, IL
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
insideedition.com

Woman's Luggage Is Ripped to Shreds After Mishap on Airport Tarmac

Can you imagine landing at the airport and finding your luggage looking like it's gone through a paper shredder?. That’s exactly what happened to photographer Emilie Hofferber after flying Delta Airlines from Fort Myers to Salt Lake City. When she landed, she found her suitcase and everything in it totally destroyed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy