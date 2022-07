Annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour started in Buffalo July 10, cyclists make it to Syracuse July 13 – halfway to their goal!. Albany, N.Y. – After holding the tour at reduced capacity in 2021 due to the pandemic, the annual eight-day, cross-state Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour returns at full capacity this year, departing from Buffalo on July 10 and arriving in Albany eight days later on July 17. 750 cyclists from 40 states will cross New York State as part of the 24th Cycle the Erie Canal tour organized by the statewide nonprofit Parks & Trails New York.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO