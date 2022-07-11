ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Alcoholic Cirrhosis-Related Deaths See Steep Rise

Hep
Hep
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Schmidt College of Medicine documented a more than threefold increase in deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis, an advanced form of alcohol-related liver disease, in the United States since 1999. For the study, researchers used the Centers for Disease Control and...

www.hepmag.com

Comments / 35

Tyler Hitt
2d ago

Substance abuse is sky rocketing because the quality of life along with the integrity and leadership of this nation is rolling down a mountain. It also doesn’t help we are living through a planned pandemic

Reply(2)
21
Cheryl W.
2d ago

I don't know why I have been getting so many liver articles. I hope it is because I have read one or two articles. Or...God is that you? Who told you I've been drinking a few too many beers? Who's there? Friend or foe...? Can't trust anybody...

Reply(2)
16
ginja Dave
2d ago

I just lost my wife , 40 years old , to this . By the time symptoms were bad enough to visit a hospital ..... we only had a few short , painful months .

Reply(8)
12
Related
MedicalXpress

Many pain medications can be used for spine-related pain in older adults

Spine-related pain is increasingly common in older adults. While medications play an important role in pain management, their use has limitations in geriatric patients due to reduced liver and kidney function, comorbid medical problems and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions). Now a new review...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Alcoholic Hepatitis#Americans
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Hep

Hep

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
568
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

 https://www.hepmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy