Ypsilanti, MI

SOS Community Services

By Jake Bekemeyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOS Community Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Ypsilanti that works to prevent and end homelessness in Washtenaw...

Strictly Business 2022

JVS Human Services and Kadima, which has since merged to form Gesher Human Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Southfield, hosted its 25th annual Strictly Business event on June 22 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. Funds from the event went to services that assist job seekers from all backgrounds and life circumstances. The event featured a luncheon followed by keynote speaker Jason Raznick, co-founder and CEO of Detroit-based Benzinga, along with recognition to entrepreneur of the year, Rebecca Abel, and employee of the year honorees Leroy Cole and Garrett Racicot. Strictly Business supports the community by connecting businesses and individuals to help metro Detroit residents who are unemployed or underemployed. Sponsors for the event included Kenwal Steel, Huntington, Artichoke Garlic Foundation, Levy, and more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.
DBusiness Daily Update: Community Foundation Announces $600K to Maintain Trails, Greenways, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Community Foundation Announces $600K to Maintain Trails, Greenways. The Community Foundation for Southeast...
Farbman Group in Southfield Welcomes Five New Team Members

Farbman Group, a Midwest commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced five new members are joining the company’s portfolio of properties and companies: Matteo Passalacqua, Barbara Sturges, Girish Patel, Jamel Hale, and Paige Adamini. “We are happy to welcome these five new employees into the firm at a...
Dennis W. Archer Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Burton Awards Ceremony

Dickinson Wright, a law firm based in Michigan, announced that Dennis Archer, chairman emeritus of the firm, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Burton Awards Ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Library of Congress on June 13. “I’m honored and humbled to receive the Lifetime Achievement award...
LTU President, Alumna Receive Awards from Engineering Society of Detroit

The president of Lawrence Technological University (LTU) in Southfield and one of its recent alumni received honors on June 23 at the annual awards dinner of the Engineering Society of Detroit. Tarek M. Sobh, president of LTU, was inducted into the ESD College of Fellows and Katrin Bosch, project engineer...
Report: Median Home Sales Price Surpasses $300K in Metro Detroit

According to the June 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, the median home sales price for a home in metro Detroit rose above $300,000 for the first time, an increase of 10.4 percent over last June to $312,725. “There remains a significant supply of buyers...
Birmingham’s StartupNation Names Colin McMahon COO

StartupNation Media Group, a company that provides entrepreneurs a platform for personal growth and business development in Birmingham, announced Colin McMahon as the COO. Most recently, McMahon was editor-in-chief at The Chicago Tribune and chief content officer for Tribune Publishing. He also coaches and consults with media companies around the world on digital transformation and audience development.
EOS Worldwide in Birmingham to Launch EOS One Software for Entrepreneurs

EOS Worldwide in Birmingham will launch its EOS One Software, the all-in-one solution for businesses running on the company’s Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) on Sept. 12. EOS is a set of concepts and practical tools used by entrepreneurs to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success, according...
Time Puts Detroit Among World’s Greatest Places, Mackinac Island Also Honored

Time magazine has selected Detroit to be part of its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places that highlights 50 noteworthy worldwide travel destinations. The list was compiled by Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward places offering new and exciting experiences. The magazine focuses on Detroit’s rapid recovery, the story of its resilient people, along with a heritage of design, innovation, and diversity.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar to Open Novi Restaurant on Saturday

Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant chain, has announced it will open its second metro Detroit location in Novi at noon on July 16. Novi will be the 38th Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location in the U.S. and second location in the state of Michigan. The restaurant offers savory, authentic Japanese dishes made with high-quality, natural ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives, and colorings.
