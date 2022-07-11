SOS Community Services

JVS Human Services and Kadima, which has since merged to form Gesher Human Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Southfield, hosted its 25th annual Strictly Business event on June 22 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. Funds from the event went to services that assist job seekers from all backgrounds and life circumstances. The event featured a luncheon followed by keynote speaker Jason Raznick, co-founder and CEO of Detroit-based Benzinga, along with recognition to entrepreneur of the year, Rebecca Abel, and employee of the year honorees Leroy Cole and Garrett Racicot. Strictly Business supports the community by connecting businesses and individuals to help metro Detroit residents who are unemployed or underemployed. Sponsors for the event included Kenwal Steel, Huntington, Artichoke Garlic Foundation, Levy, and more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO