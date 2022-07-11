ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Express service expanded on New Haven Line trains

By Phil Hall
 2 days ago
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced an upgrade to New Haven Line train service with the addition of six new express trains. Beginning today, three weekday morning rush-hour...

WestfairOnline

The Gordian knot of I-95, Fairfield County

The stretch of I-95 that snakes through lower Fairfield County has a national reputation among transportation observers – and, sadly, it is not a good one. Indeed, a year rarely goes by when there aren’t two or three national surveys that cite this highway corridor as being among the least pleasant roadways in the U.S.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

Lifting all boats at Stamford’s Harbor Point

In a recent conversation on Zoom, WAG catches up with Ted Ferrarone, co-president of vertically integrated developer Building and Land Technology, on BLT’s latest residential and commercial projects at Harbor Point in Stamford’s South End:. You have 14 buildings already completed at Harbor Point and one still under...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

The challenges of Stamford’s hot housing market

If there’s one person who knows Stamford,it’s real estate agent Libby Matson. She grew up in the city, where her parents built one of the first houses on Dolphin Cove. There Matson attended King School — formerly King Low Heywood Thomas, a private, coeducational day school — from kindergarten through high school and later taught there. And while her educational career — she holds a degree in that subject from Rollins College — would take her to private admissions at Ridgefield Academy before she segued to real estate, she says, “I feel I never really left Stamford.” Indeed, she lives there today.
STAMFORD, CT
City
Stamford, CT
New Haven, CT
Traffic
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Traffic
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Traffic
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Traffic
4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life. She’s never walked on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
West Haven, CT Beaches Have Super-Progressive Policy This Summer: Cash Only

We are right in the sweet-spot of summer, and nothing says sweet like ridiculous policies, just like the one you'll endure at West Haven beaches this summer: cash only. That's right, according to WFSB, if you travel to any beaches in West Haven this summer (2022), you can only pay for parking with cash. Local officials blame COVID-19. They say the parking meters are broken, and the pandemic has caused supply-chain issues that have prevented them from getting fixed.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Manhattan’s mini me

“Location, location, location.” It’s the oft-repeated mantra of the real-estate business. There is no better example of that saying than Stamford. It’s the state’s second-largest city by population and a dynamic business hub — second in the metro region only to the New York City — that is all about location. On the shore of Long Island Sound and half-way between the Big Apple and New Haven, Stamford’s motto is “The City That Works,” and does it ever. It hosts one of the largest concentrations of corporations in the United States. It’s home to Fortune 500 companies, as well as a galaxy of divisions of leading companies in financial services, information technology, health care and telecommunications, among others.
STAMFORD, CT
Marijuana in CT: 16 applicants recommended to grow pot, including from Stamford, Hartford

Applicants from Bridgeport, Middletown, Stamford, and Waterbury are among the first to be recommended to grow marijuana in Connecticut. The state’s Social Equity Council met Tuesday to review applications for social equity cultivator licenses. In total, 41 applications were submitted to the state. The accounting firm CohnReznick, which the council hired to vet the applications, determined 25 did not comply.
STAMFORD, CT
Ned Lamont
Reimagining what’s across the water

When Joseph Graziose was a child growing up in Glen Cove on Long Island’s North Shore, he would gaze across the water. “When you walked the beach, you’d always look across the Long Island Sound. You can see the Bronx and to the right of that you see a location that had a handful of buildings. And I always said to myself, ‘I wonder what’s over there,’” Graziose recalls.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Cultivating Connecticut’s women entrepreneurs

Prior to the arrival of Covid, American women were poised to outstrip men in the professional labor force, dominating colleges, graduate schools and even medical schools. But the year 2020 – the height of the pre-vaccine pandemic – proved a dismal one for women workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women lost 5.4 million jobs nationwide that year – a million more than men did. They accounted for 100% of the job losses that December alone, 156,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford’s other Hilton lives up to the name

“It’s fun,” in the Village People’s immortal phrase, “to stay at the Y.M.C.A.,” but it might be even more fun staying at The Lloyd Stamford, which owner/operator RMS Cos. refers to as downtown’s Stamford’s only “boutique” hotel, and which occupies the same building as Stamford’s Y.M.C.A.
STAMFORD, CT
On an air trip from Florida to New York several years back that turned into a 12-hour odyssey, the only things that helped me transcend the moment were memories of time shared with my family and the impromptu plane ride tracing Connecticut’s lush shoreline, from Greenwich to Stratford — the well-named “Gold Coast.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Stamford – a design powerhouse

The beginning of the new year continues to see a large pandemic exodus to the “burbs,” including Stamford. (See residential real estate story on Page 38). It’s a vibrant place, with new multipurpose spaces, particularly on the waterfront, that include the hospitality and retail sectors as well as corporations in other industries.
STAMFORD, CT
Pursuing Her Passions In Westport

Tucked into an attic room in Westport’s Sconset Square is the reinvention of the former Manhattan boutique Yoya. For 20 years, owner Cristina Villegas curated a collection of kid’s clothes and homewares in the West Village. But a move to Connecticut, coupled with the arrival of the pandemic, changed all that.
WESTPORT, CT
The Connecticut Shore As Muse

Coastal Connecticut has long drawn people to its beauty and rich history. Some of the most attractive settlements dotting the sheltered shore of Long Island Sound are a historic group of villages called “the Lymes” – Lyme, Old Lyme and East Lyme. Strategically located between the cultural...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-07-12@8:11pm–#Bridgeport News: Firefighters were called to free a person trapped in a multi-car crash at Reservoir and Chopsey Hill Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Cultural Stamford

As befits the second largest city in Connecticut (after Bridgeport) and the largest financial district in the metro area outside New York City, Stamford is home to an array of artistic and botanical attractions, from the historic Avon Theatre Film Center to the Stamford Museum and Nature Center to the Ukrainian Museum and Library, the oldest Ukrainian cultural institution in North America. Below is a select list of offerings:
STAMFORD, CT
Food trucks at Bridgeport's Seaside Park: What to know about the eats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just as New Haven has become a beacon for food truck enthusiasts with 'Food Truck Paradise,' the city of Bridgeport looking at replicating the successful food truck formula at Seaside Park. “I said, ‘It’s something similar, like what they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
A luxe address for two- and four-legged creatures

Perched on the waterfront within walking distance of the New Rochelle train station’s Amtrak and Metro-North lines and a stone’s throw from. the on and off ramps for I-95, the Stella is proof that geography is destiny. The 28-story luxury apartment building — a joint venture of Wilder...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
