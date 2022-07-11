ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, OH

What led so many Ohioans to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6?

By WYSO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe village of Woodstock is in northern Champaign County. Homes are over a hundred years old and a faded for-sale sign is posted in the window of one of the few markets. Neighbors chat on the street. Kids hang out in backyard pools. American flags and a pride flag hang from...

Comments / 64

Guest
2d ago

There was no attack. Millions of people were in DC. major destruction did not occur. There was a gathering. Attacks, look at Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and others. Statues were attacked and torn down. Why isn't anyone investigating those???

Reply(16)
25
Biden Is A Traitor
2d ago

During the 2020 riots what Democrats called The Summer of Love business where business owners lost hundreds of millions of dollars in damages and Democrats didn't do anything about it in fact Democrats encouraged it with the help of the Democrats media lap dogs. So, Jan 6th, completely tone deaf to it as long as Democrats continue to call out to their base for violence, Maxine Waters, the Adam Schiff show and the list goes on.

Reply(9)
16
Sharla Sue Snedden
2d ago

most tours don't cause millions of dollars of damage. facts are facts. lies are lies.

Reply
15
 

