Golf

Open Championship 2022: The omen that could spell success for Collin Morikawa

By Joel Beall
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland—Should Collin Morikawa be one for omens, what happened in North Berwick could foretell providence. Morikawa, you remember, was befuddled after his first true links experience at the 2021 Scottish Open. Your favorite ballstriker’s favorite ballstriker, Morikawa was unable to hit his irons flush at Renaissance Club en route...

Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: That cold shoulder LIV players are sensing from the R&A is not just in their heads

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The R&A is a decorous bunch, officials strategic when they speak and careful with their words when they do. They are not prone to hyperbole—if anything, they err on the side of vanilla, forcing you to read between the lines to decipher their true feelings on a matter. Telling, then, that chief Martin Slumbers rebuked LIV Golf as firmly as he did on the eve of the historic 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.
SOCCER
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Our 9 favorite pairings outside of the marquee groups

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The R&A announced tee times for the 150th Open Championship on Tuesday, and like its major brethren the governing body delivered a number of marquee pairings. Defending champ Collin Morikawa goes off with 2014 champ Rory McIlroy and the red-hot Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry were grouped together, as were Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton. Three-time Open champ Tiger Woods will be play Thursday and Friday with reigning U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick and the people’s champ, Max Homa.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy betting favorite heading into Open Championship

The 150th Open Championship is taking over St. Andrews in Scotland, and even though the pros don't tee off until later this week, the sportsbooks are already picking their favorites to win the tournament. And, from the looks of things on Monday, Rory McIlroy is the overwhelming favorite to lift the Claret Jug this year.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: DP World Tour bomber nearly aces the Old Course’s par-4 18th hole during practice round

OK, so we’re just going to say it and you’re probably going to get mad but we’re going to say it anyway: The 18th hole at The Old Course, at least by major championship standards, is a bit of a cupcake. It’s a short par-4 that’s wider than a freeway. There’s no blind approaches, like so many links golf holes, and you could land the LIV Golf jet on the putting surface. This week, you’ll see golfers reaching for their putter as often as their pitching wedge on approach, but DP World Tour bomber Richard Mansell almost didn’t need either on Tuesday, hitting his tee shot on the Old Course’s climatic hole to mere inches.
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Why a St. Andrews Open just hits different

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It never gets old, the Old Course. All of it but especially its end. As many times as it’s broadcast on television, or framed in clubhouses around the world, or visited by those lucky enough to make the pilgrimage, the convergence of course and town and villagers and history is so picturesque and poignant it seems too perfect to be true. But this writer put his hand against one of the myriad buildings that line the street that hugs the 18th hole as well as the stately redstone Hamilton Grand that sits behind the green and the temporary grandstands that sit between the two, and we can happily report the scenery is not an elaborate cardboard backdrop from a movie set. Judging by the grins and spirited chatter of those who milled in the area, or from the players and caddies who look up and down and around when they make their ways up to the green, they feel the same way.
WORLD
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Tiger and Rory among trio of past Open champs given honorary R&A memberships

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Tiger Woods can add another esteemed distinction to his sizeable golf portfolio: Honorary Member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. The club announced on Wednesday that it has extended the designation to Woods, a 15-time major champion, along with two other former Open Championship winners, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Mardy Fish becomes the latest celebrity golfer to get a PGA Tour sponsor exemption

Mardy Fish didn't have the finish he hoped for on Sunday at the 2022 American Century Championship. His Wednesday, however, went a lot better. The former tennis star and current U.S. Davis Cup captain announced he'll become the latest celebrity golfer to tee it up on the PGA Tour after receiving a sponsor exemption into next week's 3M Open in Minnesota. Fish, 40, is a native of Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis.
MLB
Golf Digest

Four-time PGA Tour winner and former Tournament of Champions chairman Tommy Jacobs dies at 87

For nearly 60 years, Tommy Jacobs was the answer to an often-cited trivia question: Who is the youngest golfer to play in the Masters?. As a semifinalist in the 1951 U.S. Amateur, Jacobs earned an invitation to compete at Augusta National the following April. He was 16 at the time and 17 when he teed it up in the Masters, where he finished 60th in an era when there was no cut. That distinction would stand until 2010, when 16-year-old Matteo Manaserro played at Augusta. (That mark was eclipsed by 14-year-old Guan Tianlang in 2013.)
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 British Open Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 British Open Championship format remains unchanged from 2022, with the R&A-run major championship remaining in July and being played at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. The 2022 British Open Championship field is 156 players. Players have qualified through myriad criteria, including the Open Qualifying...
GOLF

