Open Championship 2022: The omen that could spell success for Collin Morikawa

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It never gets old, the Old Course. All of it but especially its end. As many times as it’s broadcast on television, or framed in clubhouses around the world, or visited by those lucky enough to make the pilgrimage, the convergence of course and town and villagers and history is so picturesque and poignant it seems too perfect to be true. But this writer put his hand against one of the myriad buildings that line the street that hugs the 18th hole as well as the stately redstone Hamilton Grand that sits behind the green and the temporary grandstands that sit between the two, and we can happily report the scenery is not an elaborate cardboard backdrop from a movie set. Judging by the grins and spirited chatter of those who milled in the area, or from the players and caddies who look up and down and around when they make their ways up to the green, they feel the same way.

