Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of July 11-17

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
In this 2018 photo, a bonnethead shark swims in a tank at the Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota. Mote will be among other aquariums and shark scientists with SharkCon displays at Tampa's Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. [ Times (2018) ]

SharkCon 8: The annual event to raise awareness about sharks and ocean conservation brings in celebrity speakers, such as Brett Raymer, star of Animal Planet’s show “Tanked,” as well as scientists and researchers from National Geographic’s “SharkFest.” There are hands-on activities from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Mote Marine, a 27-foot Shark Slide, a shark tooth sand dig, a paddleboard and kayak clinic, a scuba-diving pool and touch tanks. Get tickets at sharkcon.com. $19.95, $5.95 ages 3-14; $34.95 for a family four-pack. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center, 4802 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 941-539-0833.

Metrocon: Billed as “Florida’s Largest Anime Convention,” this event includes costume contests, autograph sessions, panel discussions, meet and greets, film screenings and games. $35-$50 (single day), $65-$90 weekend. 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8511.

Happy Birthday Tampa: Tampa turns 135 and the party and event industry celebrates with interactive exhibits, games, prizes, live entertainment, food trucks and giveaways. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Water Works Park, 1710 N Highland Ave., Tampa. 813-274-8615.

Chris Tucker: Award-winning actor-producer-comedian Chris Tucker, best known as Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” franchise, performs. $103 and up. 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Chris Tucker will perform two shows at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa on Sunday. [ Courtesy of Mahaffey Theater ]

Hanson: The American pop band of brothers behind “MMMBop” perform. $39.50-$45. 7 p.m. Sunday. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-565-0550.

Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a creamy treat at the St. Pete Pier. Enjoy ice cream and other frozen goodies from dozens of local vendors. Then, cast a vote for the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award. Free (food/drink additional). 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Courtyard at the Bay at The Pier, 800 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-821-6443.

Beat the heat and indulge your sweet tooth at the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival in St. Petersburg on Sunday. [ KRISPY KREME | Krispy Kreme ]
Sinisterhood: “Keeping it Creepy”: Sinisterhood brings the hit comedy podcast to the stage. Hear a spine-tingling tale of St. Petersburg’s Mini-Lights performed live. Christie and Heather know the topic and bring the facts, but the comedy is all improvised, so you never know what will happen. $32-$62. 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday. Tampa Improv, 1600 E Eighth Ave. 813-864-4000.

Nunsense: A-Men: When Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 sisters with her soup, problems unfold. The nuns’ funds aren’t enough to cover the multiple burial costs, so Mother Superior, portrayed by award-winning local actor and drag performer Matthew McGee, organizes a talent show fundraiser. $20.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships: Welterweight champion Eric Alequin (7-0) puts his belt on the line when he takes on Charles “Chuck Buffalo” Radtke (5-3). The co-feature sees former CFFC flyweight champion Santo Curatolo (6-2) return to contest for an interim flyweight belt against veteran contender Lloyd “Albie” McKinney (15-8). $60 and up. 7 p.m. Thursday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival: Two nights of bull riding, barrel racing, carnival food and pre-rodeo games and challenges such as mechanical bull riding and the popular mutton-bustin’ competition, in which children get to ride and race sheep. Live country music each night. 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover. $25, age 1 and younger free.

This portion of the Summer Classics Movie Series features the original "The Wizard of Oz." [ AP ]

Summer Classics Movie Series: The 31st annual series of classic movies features silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, sing-alongs and modern-day classics. This portion features the 1939 musical-fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” (112 minutes, unrated). $10-$15. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Ted Nugent: The rocker who has sold more than 40 million albums and performed more than 6,500 live shows performs. $33.25-$53.25. 8 p.m. Friday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

A Night of Classic Burlesque: This classic burlesque show features live music by the BurlyBandits, Vaudeville-era entertainment and more. $20-$40. 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-487-3552.

1982 Summer Movie Series: The Summer Classic Movie Series returns and celebrates the 40th anniversary of select films. This portion features “48 Hrs.” (96 minutes, R). $5, $30 (four-pack with four drinks and four popcorns). 7 p.m. Saturday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays face the Baltimore Orioles. All fans get a Wander Franco bobblehead while supplies last. Price varies. 4:10 p.m. Saturday. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

