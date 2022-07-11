ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Train derails in Columbia causing injuries and fuel spill, fire department says

By Noah Feit
A train derailed Monday morning when multiple trains collided, causing two people to be injured, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The head end of a Norfolk Southern train heading from Atlanta to Charleston derailed at about 8:20 a.m., and three locomotives and three cars were involved, company spokesman Connor Spielmaker told The State.

The Norfolk Southern train hit “an already derailed industry locomotive on an industry track that was fouling our mainline,” Spielmaker said.

The industry locomotive was originally on a track parallel to the Norfolk Southern track, according to Spielmaker. But at some point it derailed and was either on, or close enough to, the Norfolk Southern track that it “encroached on the Norfolk Southern train’s right of way,” causing a collision and the Norfolk Southern train to derail, Spielmaker said.

Information about how the industry locomotive ran off its track, or who owns that train, was not available.

“We’re still investigating what the (Norfolk Southern) train hit, but it wasn’t another Norfolk Southern train,” Spielmaker said.

The scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

The Norfolk Southern locomotives and cars ran off the tracks about 6 miles from downtown Columbia, according to the fire department.

The train derailed near Longwood Drive not far from Shop Road , the fire department said. The derailment involved a Norfolk Southern train , Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

The area where the derailment occurred was called mostly rural by the fire department, and there are no houses nearby.

Two railway employees were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to the fire department. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Spielmaker said the employees were the only people on the train, and no other injuries were reported.

“Norfolk Southern is grateful to the first responders in Columbia for their quick response and taking care of our crew who remain at a local hospital,” Spielmaker told The State.

A diesel fuel spill occurred as a result of the derailment but was contained and is not considered a danger, according to the fire department.

Images from the scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Columbia Fire Department

Pictures of the scene show multiple train cars, some hauling shipping containers, laying on their sides along with other debris near the tracks.

The fire department said its crews along with members of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and private contractors as well as rail authorities were working to reopen the rail line.

“We have responded to the scene with additional personnel and partners to begin the cleanup and repairs to reopen the track, and appreciate the public’s patience during this process,” Spielmaker said.

There was no word on how long it could take before the train is able to move from the crash and the tracks will be available for other trains.

“It’s quite a process and can take anywhere from 12-48 hours to clear and ensure the safety of the track,” Spielmaker said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol usually investigates train crashes involving motor vehicles. But because this collision only involved trains and did not affect any roads, the investigation will be handled by Norfolk Southern, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt told The State.

A full investigation about what caused the trains to derail will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration, Spielmaker said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Images from the scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Columbia Fire Department
Images from the scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Columbia Fire Department
Images from the scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Columbia Fire Department
Images from the scene of a train derailment in Columbia. Columbia Fire Department

