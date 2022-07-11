Charles sheriff's office investigating fatal July 8 crash

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating a crash on Maryland Point Road that killed one and seriously injured two others on July 8.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for a report of the single-car wreck, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when it left the roadway and caught fire after striking a tree.

Two of the occupants, a 21-year-old female from Texas and a 20-year-old-male from Hyattsville, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A third passenger of the vehicle, who has yet to be publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.

