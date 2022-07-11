ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles sheriff's office investigating fatal July 8 crash

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Maryland Independent
Maryland Independent
 2 days ago

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is investigating a crash on Maryland Point Road that killed one and seriously injured two others on July 8.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for a report of the single-car wreck, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when it left the roadway and caught fire after striking a tree.

Two of the occupants, a 21-year-old female from Texas and a 20-year-old-male from Hyattsville, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A third passenger of the vehicle, who has yet to be publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

4 injured in bus crash near shopping center in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a bus crashed into a large sign near the Potomac Festival Shopping Center. According to OmniRide bus officials, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Potomac Mills Road near Gideon Drive. Police are reporting that the bus was hit by...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say. Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Two Dead in Crash in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two fatalities that occurred on the late afternoon of July 10, 2022, in the area of Georgia Ave. and May St. At approximately 7:44 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nanjemoy, MD
Charles County, MD
Accidents
alxnow.com

Mother identifies son as suspect in Arlandria burglary

A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for statutory burglary after being turned in to police by his mother. The suspect was arrested on July 5 — two weeks after the incident. Police initially responded to the 300 block of Manor Road for a report of a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Man Spits On Deputies, State Police Trooper During Arrest In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A combative suspect fought and spit at police who sought to apprehend him after an attempted carjacking in Maryland, officials announced on Tuesday, July 12. Callaway resident Trey Dominic Barnes, 35, was arrested in St. Mary’s County during a reported disturbance on the 44900 block of Hewitt Road in Callaway on Thursday, July 7, where there was an incident where he attempted to steal his victim's vehicle.
CALLAWAY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Maryland Point Road#Cpl#Darrylsomdnews
Daily Voice

Suspicious Car Fire Under Investigation In Charles County

The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland. In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Culpeper man dies in Fauquier County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County that left a Culpeper man dead. The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. on July 11 along Route 215 (Vint Hill Rd) just east of Route 600 (Broad Run Church Rd). A 2000 Ford F-350 was traveling east on...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Man Struck in July 5th Crash Has Passed Away

LANDOVER, MD – A 53-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Palmer Park on July 5th has died from his injuries, police report. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 53-year-old Jackie Monroe of Hyattsville passed away this week. Last Monday, at approximately 10:40 pm,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman Hospitalized With 'Incapacitating Injuries' After Crashing Into Loveville Hookah Bar

A speeding driver was ejected by her vehicle after crashing into a Maryland hookah bar over the weekend, police announced. Mechanicsville resident Jessica Marie Myres, 27, was transported to an area trauma center with “incapacitating injuries” shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, after crashing into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Duo charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Firearm Possession, multiple other charges

Waldorf, MD– Charles County Sheriff’s Office officials announced yesterday that after an ongoing investigation, they have arrested and charged two Charles County residents with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearms, drug trafficking, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, possession of a detached magazine with over ten rounds, and other related charges.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Potomac Woman

Police are urging to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a Potomac woman, authorities say. Paulina Brovkin, 23, was last seen at her home in the 10600 block of Muirfield Drive around 9 a.m., Friday, July 8, according to Montgomery County police. Brovkin was last heard from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Arrested In Loudoun County On DUI Had Four Kids In His Car: Police

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in Loudoun County last week after they found him driving under the influence with four children in the car, authorities said. Jose L. Vallejos Cruz, of Maryland, was pulled over on Friday, July 9, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Harry Byrd Boulevard and Cascades Parkway in Sterling just after 11 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The deputy determined he was intoxicated after speaking with Cruz, authorities said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Maryland Independent

Maryland Independent

La Plata, MD
145
Followers
208
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Charles County since 1872

 https://www.somdnews.com/independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy