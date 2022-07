MACON, Ga. — All lanes of I-16 eastbound are now reopened near mile marker 6 in Macon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT said a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail, causing the delay. The accident has been cleared according to the 511 website. No updates on whether there were any injuries at this time.

