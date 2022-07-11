ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Sheila Holds Finn Prisoner!

By Chris Eades
 2 days ago
Finn may not be dead but in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers, he may wish he was when he gets on Sheila’s bad side! Yikes!. Sheila was overjoyed to learn that she hadn’t killed her son and that Li was nursing Finn back to life. However, after disposing of...

Annie Williams
1d ago

This is so not human who save their Child then hold him capture this is not right do something with that scene in a hurry please

Guest
2d ago

This woman is crazy… but Finn gone get away and I wonder who’s going to the house and find her there??

Elizabeth Jones
1d ago

It's really time to put that crazy woman in jail this is going on to to long now she's holding Finn hostage smh

