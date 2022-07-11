Delaware Father Arrested After Child Wanders in Street
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
2 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Delaware man was arrested by the West Chester Police Department after his child was found wandering in the street. Authorities state that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers discovered...
A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced on June 29th that they had arrested a wanted man on drug charges. 51-year-old Charles Watson was taken into custody without incident after police observed him engaging in drug activity in the 200 block of North Franklin Street. Watson was also found to have several outstanding capiases. After a brief investigation, police recovered 9.3 grams of cocaine, .182 grams of Fentanyl, .2 grams of marijuana, 3 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle collision that left three people dead. Authorities said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Monday on Route 273 in New Castle. According to investigators, a westbound Chrysler Pacifica was making a left turn off Route 273 when...
WEST CHESTER, PA — Shane Wolf, age 27, from Downingtown, was arrested by the West Chester Police Department on July 1st, 2022 after a brief vehicle pursuit and subsequent struggle with arresting officers. According to authorities, Wolf was disorderly and uncooperative during the arrest, resisting police until he was...
ELVERSON, PA — Do you know this man? Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at Walmart in Elverson. The Caernarvon Township Police say they are investigating a Retail Theft incident at Walmart located at 100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson, Pennsylvania. On June 7, 2022, at around 9:36 PM, the pictured male suspect arrived operating an unknown make/model four-door sedan that is light in color. Once in the store, the suspect selected various merchandise and proceeded to the electronics department. He forced entry to the glass case and removed a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras, etc. The total amount of items have an estimated value of around $4,256.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a released photo. The subject was caught on camera in connection to an incident that occurred at The Liberty Market Place, located at 148 West State Street, on June 22, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information in reference to a shooting that took place on July 11, 2022. The incident occurred at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm, when a 46-year-old male victim was found lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Kennett Square Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with an incident that occurred on June 20, 2022. The department released photos of the individuals and is asking anyone who may have information about their identities...
A man wanted by police on aggravated assault charges was found dead in Pottstown, authorities said. The body of 27-year-old Del Harvey was found inside a home on East High Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told Daily Voice. He died of a...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is seeking information on an older white male who was seen in surveillance footage striking a parked car. Authorities state that on June 19, 2022, at 6:35 PM, the pictured vehicle was observed on surveillance video hitting a parked car in the 100 block of West State Street. The driver of the pictured vehicle fled the scene but stopped down the street.
WILMINGTON, DE – Catalytic converters are easy targets for thieves and can fetch a few hundred dollars on the open market. As the U.S. economy sours, catalytic converter theft has increased. This week, the Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following...
WEST CHESTER, PA — An Oxford man has been sentenced to 17-34 years in prison for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s autistic daughter. Roy Eller, 57, was found guilty of sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and other offenses in December 2021 after a jury trial. The victim’s mother pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in November 2021 and was sentenced to probation.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County District Attorney’s office announced that Walter Williams, age 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested on May 23, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges for selling fentanyl and heroin in Chester County. At the time of Williams’ arrest, Chester County Detectives and High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas seized 125 grams of raw fentanyl, 90 bags of packaged fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia from a motel in Glen Mills where he was staying.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:45 PM in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. Authorities say that there is a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation,...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have shared new evidence in a deadly hit and run on Germantown Avenue earlier this month. Police think the victim was hit by a white Nissan Murano SUV. Investigators released a photo of a similar vehicle on Tuesday. The victim was struck while crossing the...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Gordon Street on Sunday, July 10th, at 11:15 AM. A 26-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation, and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
(New Castle, De 19720) Yesterday (July 11), at approximately 12:25 p.m. patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Sixth Street in the community of Mayview Manor for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival the 33-year-old male victim, Matthew Hessey was located on the front step area of the residence suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso.
PARKESBURG, PA — In a press release from the Parkesburg Borough Police Department, authorities report that 43-year-old Walley Blackburn has been charged with drug possession and providing false identification after an incident in the 200 block of W. 1st Ave. on July 1, 2022. According to the report, police...
The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
Comments / 14