Delaware Father Arrested After Child Wanders in Street

By MyChesCo
 2 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Delaware man was arrested by the West Chester Police Department after his child was found wandering in the street. Authorities state that on July 1, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers discovered...

Comments / 14

Gary Shepard
2d ago

men who fail their kids like this hurt the dad's that actually care for their kids.

Reply(2)
23
deb12
2d ago

maybe CPS should protect the child before it disappears permanently. Drugs and kids are not a good mixture

Reply
11
Angelo S. Watson
1d ago

There's no perfect parent we all as parents fail our children at some point in life 😕 We never know what goes on behind another parent's door all we can do is keep hope and pray for this father he may be a good man but have just come up short with a little failure in His personal life, There's no there's no perfect parent look in the mirror the mirror will never lie.

Reply
3
