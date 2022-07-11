ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

2 new cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson County

By Ethan Illers
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed an additional two cases of monkeypox in Davidson County, bringing the county total to three.

This comes after MPHD announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county on Thursday.

MPHD says the two new cases are not connected to each other or to the first case. The health department’s team has spoken with each new case, advising them on isolation procedures and working with them to determine any appropriate treatment options. Their symptoms will be monitored as they continue their isolation.

EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox?

MPHD says confirmatory testing from the CDC is pending for all three cases. Their case investigation team is working to identify any potential contacts and will let them know of any appropriate potential treatment options.

The Shelby County Health Department said Monday there have been no reported cases in the Memphis area.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can spread from person to person through a variety of ways.

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact
  • Touching items like clothing or lines that previously were used by an infected person
Kentucky reports first monkeypox case

For more resources on monkeypox, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s monkeypox page , the CDC monkeypox page or the CDC guidance for health care professionals .

Tennessee rape suspect arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl was arrested in Forrest County, Mississippi. Forrest County deputies said Hendersonville police issued a warrant for 27-year-old Brandon Whitehurst, of Springfield, Tennessee, in early July. Police learned he had left the state and began working with outside agencies to locate him.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
