Who could carry on the tradition of Linebacker U at Penn State in 2022? Here’s the depth chart

Linebacker has historically been Penn State’s best position on its roster and boasts some of the program’s all-time greats. From more recent contributors like Micah Parsons all the way back to greats like Jack Ham, LBU has been a well-earned nickname for the university.

This season’s roster may not have the experience fans are used to at the position, but it does boast another elite player.

Let’s take a look at how Penn State stacks up at linebacker heading into the 2022 season.

Projected starters: Redshirt senior Jonathan Sutherland, sophomore Curtis Jacobs and redshirt freshman Kobe King

Two of the starting spots should be solidified, with the third down to only a couple options entering the team’s fall camp. While two starters are gone in Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, added experience and a position switch has the second level of the defense ready to be a positive once again this season.

Jacobs is the clear standout for Penn State and should easily be the most impactful player at the spot. He’s a gifted athlete who took time to grow into playing linebacker but hit his stride as the 2021 season rolled on.

He previously attributed his growth to not overthinking too much on the field and increasing his work habits off the field, watching film with Brooks on weekends.

Now he’ll be tasked with being the unit’s best player as a force against the run and the pass. He plays the run well, finding ball carriers and bringing them down behind the line of scrimmage with his instincts and strength. Those instincts come in handy when attacking the quarterback as well, where he excels as a blitzer.

Jacobs will have to keep working on his coverage ability, but he has the traits to be an asset there as he continues to get comfortable operating in the middle of zone defenses.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs stops Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson during the game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Ohio Stadium. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Sutherland is the other starter you can pencil in because of his experience in the program. However, he does lack experience at the position. The redshirt senior is moving from safety to linebacker this season and will need to continue getting bigger to maximize his ability.

He struggled in coverage at safety — and there’s little reason to believe he’ll suddenly become great from that standpoint at this point in his career — but can be effective against the run. Too often, Sutherland would lower his shoulder and try to make a big hit rather than wrap up. If he can consistently wrap up as a tackler, he’ll be an asset. However, his struggles in coverage make him the most likely player to come off the field when defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz wants to bring an extra defensive back on.

Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland runs a drill during spring football practice on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The final starting spot — at middle linebacker — will likely come down to King and Tyler Elsdon, given that head coach James Franklin said they would be battling it out during the spring. King gets the nod here, but both will likely get plenty of reps this fall.

King — twin brother of Penn State cornerback Kalen — is a physically mature player for being only a redshirt freshman. He’s strong and physical in the running game, while also being a sure tackler, rather than one who relies too frequently on the big hit. He’s not the best athlete on the team, but he has a high football IQ and should excel when playing zone coverage defensively.

Penn State linebacker Kobe King runs a drill during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Key backups: Redshirt senior Charlie Katshir, redshirt freshman Tyler Elsdon and freshman Abdul Carter

The depth at linebacker is a mixed bag between inexperienced talent and longtime players who have yet to break through into the rotation. Still, there’s enough talent that Diaz should be comfortable with the first tier of backups by the time the season reaches the midway point.

Katshir might be the biggest unknown of the group, which is saying something since he’s a redshirt senior and the other two are freshmen. He’s dealt with injury issues his entire career and has never been able to consistently earn playing time.

Out of high school he projected as a good but not great athlete who could turn and run well with tight ends and running backs. Now, while he should get reps this year, it’s difficult to pinpoint what he’ll look like given how little he’s been on the field in college.

Penn State linebacker Charlie Katshir tackles Maryland’s Corey Dyches during the game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Elsdon has a chance to take the starter spot from King at some point, but there’s a chance the two rotate in the middle during the season. Elsdon is a similar player to King, excelling against the run and utilizing his football intelligence to see the field and be a positive in zone coverage.

Both players exhibit the leadership qualities that make them potential play callers at linebacker. Elsdon has more lateral athleticism than King, giving him slightly more upside. The two redshirt freshmen are an ideal starter-backup combination thanks to their similarities.

Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon runs a drill during practice on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Carter is the highest upside player of the group and there’s even a chance he’s not a linebacker by the end of the season. He’s a true freshman who enrolled in the summer but has the type of athleticism that will make coaches want to get him on the field sooner rather than later.

He can turn and run with offensive players in man coverage but will need to learn to play linebacker. Right now, he’s a player without a position, but he has as much upside as anyone at the position — even Jacobs. Carter should be an impact player for Penn State early on in his career.

Freshman to watch: Jamari Buddin

Buddin isn’t a true freshman, but he’s well worth monitoring after his redshirt year because of what this season will mean for his long-term outlook at Penn State.

He was more of an athlete than a linebacker when he enrolled but has now had a year to adapt to the position. There will be opportunities for him to get on the field despite his relative lack of experience — as evidenced by the youth projected to start and be primary backups — but he will need to show he’s grown into the position.

Buddin has the upside to be a starting level linebacker — it’s just a matter of putting everything together on the field.