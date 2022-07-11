ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend school board meeting agenda (7/11)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

• Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/13)

Action from the July 13, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: RFP – Bulk Mailer for Revenue Neutral Rate Notices: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, providee details. The “revenue neutral rate” is the property tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation. All Kansas counties are required to mail every property owner an estimated tax notice with information relative to each specific property's taxes and the revenue neutral rate (RNR) compared to the proposed rate for each taxing subdivision. The Clerk’s Office solicited proposals for the bulk mailing of the notices as prepared in cooperation with area taxing entities. The approximately 17,000 – 18,000 notices, as prepared through the CIC program, must be mailed by August 10, 2022. Postalocity bid was approved. As it was an estimate of $8,950.54, the County will encumber $10,000.00.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. students among Kansas State Fair Grand Drive scholarship winners

HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Scholarship Program provides educational opportunities and recognition to youth livestock exhibitors who have demonstrated excellence, commitment, and integrity as ambassadors of the Kansas State Fair Junior Livestock Program. Up to ten $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually. This year's winners include:. Caleb...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Education
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Historical Society presents Town of Zarah program

The Barton County Historical Society will host a program on the history of the Town of Zarah to be presented by Robert Yarmer. Yarmer, of Ellinwood, is a well-known local historian and will be delivering his presentation at the historical society in our library. This is an all-ages program and families are encouraged to attend. Admission is $4 for nonmembers of the historical society and all individuals under the age of 16 are admitted for free.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Activities back on track at Sunflower Diversified Services

After almost two years of changing schedules and curtailing activities, clients and staff at Sunflower Diversified Services are back to a regular routine and enjoying a few new ventures. Covid had brought a number of out-of-the-ordinary challenges to Sunflower, which serves people with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Travel Agency#Great Bend School Board
Great Bend Post

Chamber Blue insurance webinars scheduled

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... We've received word from our partners at Blue Cross Blue Shield that full eligibility, plan design, as well as the official Interest Survey, will be revealed during an upcoming state-wide webinar. Interested in learning more about the Chamber Blue of Kansas?. Join us...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Did you know? Location of first telephone in Great Bend

Make sure you tune into Eagle Radio’s Pages in Time show each week as historians recall the history of Great Bend and Barton County. On this week’s show, Barton County Historical Society Board of Directors member Justin Engleman went through the history of a few of the founders of Great Bend. Engleman discussed the Moses and the Townsley families.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: That's a wrap on the Barton Co. Fair

This past week was filled with the sights and sounds of the Barton County Fair. For 4-H members, this is an opportunity to showcase the project learning they have been engaged in all year! There were exhibits on beautiful woodworking, carefully constructed outfits, cakes and pies and cookies – Oh My!
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Governor candidate Schmidt campaigns in Great Bend

Derek Schmidt has been serving as the Kansas Attorney General since 2011, and despite the governor’s campaign heating up, he states handling the attorney general duties is job number one. In March, Schmidt filed as a Republican candidate to race against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly for governor of Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
Great Bend Post

Artillery shell removed from Barton Co. farm

On July 11, shortly after 8 p.m., Barton County 911 was notified an individual had found what appeared to be a live artillery shell. Several months ago, while conducting haying operations, a citizen discovered the round in a field near the airport west of Great Bend. It was picked up and put in a pickup truck and basically forgotten about. On Monday evening the citizen contacted a relative who is familiar with explosives. The relative advised him to get it out of the truck and call 911.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Summer Crop Progress

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 5 indicated no real change for our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast portion of the county improved to abnormally dry. The rains of Wednesday night aren’t reflected in this data. The six to ten-day outlook (July 12 to 16) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 14 to 20) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. As we are entering mid-July and summer is half over, where do we stand for our summer crops?
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Bringing the Great Bend zoo to you

From the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo... Why do frogs tap their toes? It's believed it may be a way to either lure prey closer to a frog or as a vibrational stimulus to keep their prey moving. Some also hypothesize that maybe the frogs are just excited to eat, in any case it's a pretty neat behavior!
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/12)

BOOKED: Ashley Feil on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S; and another Barton County District Court warrant, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Brendon Dry on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Vista Smith on Pawnee County...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/12) At 3:31 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at NW 40 Road & NW 70 Avenue. At 7:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. at Railroad Avenue & S. Washington. Criminal Damage. At 11:24 p.m. criminal damage was reported on...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy