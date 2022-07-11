Woman dead, juvenile seriously hurt after crash on Lynnhaven Parkway in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed and a juvenile was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Police confirmed via press release Monday morning that the crash happened just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, in the area of Princess Anne Road.
The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Honda Civic was trying to make a left turn onto Lynnhaven Parkway when the car struck the driver’s side a Chevrolet Equinox.
The Chevrolet then veered into the media and struck a tree head on.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 65-year-old Mary Foley and police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
A juvenile passenger in Foley’s car was taken to Virginia Beach General with serious injuries. There’s no update on their condition at this time.
The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Virginia Beach resident Qingyan Liu, wasn’t injured and was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way.
The crash is still under investigation by VBPD's Special Operations Traffic Safety Unit. Police say a third vehicle was also struck by debris.
