ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Woman dead, juvenile seriously hurt after crash on Lynnhaven Parkway in VB

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy1Wq_0gbd03kW00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed and a juvenile was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police confirmed via press release Monday morning that the crash happened just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, in the area of Princess Anne Road.

The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Honda Civic was trying to make a left turn onto Lynnhaven Parkway when the car struck the driver’s side a Chevrolet Equinox.

The Chevrolet then veered into the media and struck a tree head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 65-year-old Mary Foley and police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

A juvenile passenger in Foley’s car was taken to Virginia Beach General with serious injuries. There’s no update on their condition at this time.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Virginia Beach resident Qingyan Liu, wasn’t injured and was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way.

The crash is still under investigation by VBPD’s Special Operations Traffic Safety Unit. Police say a third vehicle was also struck by debris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

2 dead, others injured in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A crash left two men dead in Portsmouth Tuesday. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., a two-vehicle crash happened at Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard. Police said two men died. Another man and woman were also hurt in the crash, but they...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WTKR News 3

Woman dead, juvenile seriously hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a juvenile hurt and a 65-year-old woman dead Saturday evening. According to police, at around 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. When they arrived, police learned that a Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn onto Lynnhaven Parkway when it struck the front driver's side of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to veer into the median and strike a tree head-on.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WTKR News 3

2 beachgoers injured after lifeguard vehicle overturns in Duck

DUCK, N.C. - Two beachgoers were injured when a Duck Surf Rescue vehicle overturned due to a drop-off on the beach Monday afternoon. According to Duck Town Manager Drew Havens, a lifeguard was conducting patrol on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off and the vehicle overturned onto two people.
DUCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Berkley Bridge closed to check for evidence, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to fiery 6-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Officials say the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Holland Road. Read more: https://bit.ly/3c7DrIB. 20 residents, including 3 kids, displaced after apartment …. Family, friends remember man killed in weekend shooting …. Concrete mountain in Virginia Beach could fall with …. Hampton police chief says community feedback needed …
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13News Now

1 hospitalized after water rescue near Lesner Bridge: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers responded to Shore Drive for a report of a drowning Monday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Police Dept. confirmed that officers responded to the 3400 block of Shore Drive just before 3:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning. That's near Lesner Bridge.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy