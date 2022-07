BERWYN, PA — Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) announced it will pursue an OTC Intranasal Medical Device Consumer regulatory pathway for AnQlar™, the Company’s product candidate being developed as a prophylactic antiviral barrier against influenza and SARS-CoV-2. “We believe that AnQlar, upon successful development and commercialization, may be a 24-hour prophylactic medical device that can be used as an intranasal barrier against COVID, Influenza and most negatively charged viruses, including the Rhinovirus. We expect the OTC non-prescription Medical Device pathway to provide a faster drug development timeline and global approval track than the OTC non-prescription New Drug Application pathway that we had originally pursued for AnQlar,” stated Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.

