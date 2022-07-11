ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

2 workers injured after Charleston-bound cargo train derails in Columbia, officials say

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago
Columbia-Richland Fire Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Columbia.

Officials with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said the derailment happened Monday morning near Longwood Drive not far from Shop Road.

The incident happened in a mostly rural area with no nearby residences. “A fuel spill occurred as a result of the derailment but it is contained,” according to Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins.

Two railway employees were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern told News 2 that the head end of its train traveling from Atlanta to Charleston derailed Monday morning, which included three locomotives and three cars.

A full investigation into the cause of the derailment will be reported to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Norfolk Southern crews and contractors at the site conducting cleanup and repair operations to get the track reopened.

“Norfolk Southern is grateful to the first responders in Columbia for their quick response and taking care of our crew who remain at a local hospital. We have responded to the scene with additional personnel and partners to begin the clean-up and repairs to reopen the track, and appreciate the public’s patience during this process,” they said in a statement.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department is working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, private contractors, and rail authorities to get the line reopened.

