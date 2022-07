Our top story of the moment details the start of construction on the Teal Jones Group’s $110 million southern yellow pine mill in Plain Dealing, LA. Plain Dealing is close enough to our immediate area for this news to capture our attention. The new mill is yet another market for South Arkansas’ most abundant cash crop – pine trees. The vast forest in which Columbia County lies continues to receive attention. We reported last week on a Georgia company’s acquisition to 58,000 acres of pine forest in the El Dorado-Monroe area. Put into perspective, that’s about 90 square miles of trees. That sounds like a lot but it's only a fraction of the woodlands that envelop our region. We have plenty of trees, and we need lots of industry to make the most of them. The Teal Jones Group is just the latest.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO