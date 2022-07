Indiana's four-player incoming freshman class is looking to make an immediate impact, and their past pedigree indicates that could happen sooner rather than later. With five-star's Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau joining four-star's Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn on campus this summer, the work has already begun. But for a class that's ranked No. 10 in the nation, according to 247Sports, the expectations are sure to be heightened from the onset.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO