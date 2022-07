Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.

