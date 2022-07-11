ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bart Starr Memorial Bridge temporarily closed for deck repair

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will be temporarily closed for most of this week beginning Monday. Green Bay Public Works Department says the short-term closure is for deck repair.

The bridge closure began at 7 a.m. Monday. The bridge will reopen Thursday, around 5 p.m.

The bridge will be closed east of the Fox River on East Walnut Street at Washington Street and closed west of the Fox River on West Walnut Street at Broadway.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained outside of working hours and during the Wednesday Farmer’s Market.

Detours on North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, and North Monroe Avenue Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. All street closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

Public Works says drivers should anticipate backups, use caution while driving through the work zone, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

