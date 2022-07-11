ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot Is Offering Even More Tool Sales

By Hank O'Hop
 2 days ago

All the big names in tools are advertising good discounts when you buy a battery and charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXtqG_0gbcyovG00

Home Depot is the place to be if you're in need of power tools. It seems as though there's some kind of sale over there every week. This isn't just about the Ryobi Days sale, which is still going on. There are discounts on tools and kits from all the big names in the business.

Of course, Ryobi's offer is still worth mentioning. It's a great way to begin a budget-friendly power-tool collection with a battery kit and free tool for just $99. Milwaukee is also giving you a free tool with the purchase of a battery kit, which is equally as exciting to those who're looking for any reason they can to harness the power of the Red Team's M18 line.

You're not limited to those options, though. We found that DeWalt is running a deal on its 10-piece kit for $599, Makita's got an eight-piece set going for $399, and even Ridgid's getting in on the action with a four-piece set bundled with free tools on sale for $399.

I'm not swaying you one way or another. You've already got a kit in mind. Check out the list to see if it's on sale at Home Depot.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

  • DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit for $169
  • Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Six-Tool Combo Kit with batteries and charger for $199
  • DeWalt 20-Volt Max 10-Tool Combo Kit for $599
  • Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Eight-Piece Kit for $399
  • Milwaukee M18 FIve-Tool Combo Tool Kit with Free Tool or Battery for $399 at Home Depot
  • Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill/Impact Driver/Ratchet Combo Kit with Impact Wrench for $359
  • Milwaukee M12 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench and Inflator Combo Kit for $149
  • Ryobi One+ Five-Tool Combo Kit with batteries and charger for $219
  • Makita 18-Volt X2 Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit with four batteries for $499
  • Ridgid 18-Volt Four-Tool Combo Kit for $399
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2HQO_0gbcyovG00
