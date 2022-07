LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest in connection to last Wednesday’s (July 6) robbery at the U.S. Bank off of 27th and Ticonderoga. A follow up done by LPD determined that 29-year-old Michael McNeil was identified as the suspect. He was tracked down in a traffic stop just before 7pm Saturday at 27th and Cornhusker, where he was taken to jail without incident and arrested for robbery.

