Dothan Eagle. July 9, 2022. Sacha Baron Cohen has made a successful career in a niche of comedy that some may find more repellent than humorous. Those who aren’t familiar with Cohen need only imagine a raunchy and beyond-the-pale version of “Candid Camera,” except the marks aren’t let in on the gag at the end of the segment.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO