Paving work to begin on three Hopkinsville streets Thursday

Cadiz City Hall will remain closed through Thursday, July 14, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says the decision was made Monday night after some of the city employees that work inside city hall tested positive for COVID-19. King says city hall will undergo a deep cleaning as the result of the outbreak. King says city hall will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then reopen Friday, July 15. He adds information will be posted on social media and on the door of city hall concerning payment of water bills and other city business matters.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO