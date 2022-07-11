ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paving work to begin on three Hopkinsville streets Thursday

By Adam May
Hopkinsville Public Works has announced it will begin milling and paving work on three city...

Hoptown Chronicle

City streets set for milling and paving

Hopkinsville Public Works announced in press release that starting Thursday, July 14, milling and paving work will begin on Millbrooke Drive, Cambridge Drive and Ashbury Circle. Residents and business owners who use parking on these streets are advised to move their vehicles to make way for contractors and their equipment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz City Hall Closed After COVID Outbreak

Cadiz City Hall will remain closed through Thursday, July 14, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says the decision was made Monday night after some of the city employees that work inside city hall tested positive for COVID-19. King says city hall will undergo a deep cleaning as the result of the outbreak. King says city hall will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then reopen Friday, July 15. He adds information will be posted on social media and on the door of city hall concerning payment of water bills and other city business matters.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bids For New Hopkinsville-Christian Academy Come In Higher Than Expected

Bids were opened Tuesday afternoon for the Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy construction project; it wasn’t good news for school officials. Christian County Public Schools spokesman Johnna Brown said in a release that two bids were submitted by general contractors and opened Tuesday. The low bid was from DW Wilburn for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
STURGIS, KY
whopam.com

BWA issued for section of north Trigg County

The Barkley Lake Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of northern Trigg County. It’s starts on KY 139 North at Countryside Mobile Home Park to Blue Springs Market and includes Hurricane Road from 139 to 778 and Blackhawk Road west of I-24. The advisory...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Sounds at Six coming up Friday in downtown Hopkinsville

Sounds at Six is returning to downtown Hopkinsville this Friday night. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says there will be food, fun and live music from the Jason Montgomery Band starting at 6 on Founders Square. You can find more information on the event Facebook page.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Squirrel caused large power outage Monday in Todd County

For the second time in the last few weeks, a squirrel in a substation knocked out power to much of Todd County Monday morning. About 5,000 Pennyrile Electric members in Todd County were without power for a little less than 30 minutes. Crews responded and restored service quickly.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Christian Fiscal Court approves incentive for proposed housing development

Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning unanimously approved an incentive resolution for a proposed new housing development on North Ridge Drive off Billy Goat Hill Road. Johnny Oatts Farms has proposed to build 14 homes on about 26 acres, which would be called ‘Compass Ridge Estates’ and the incentive would rebate the developer 80 percent of new revenue created by increased property value assessments over the next 10 years.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Alexander Takes Over As PADD Chair, Mahre Memorialized

Approaching his retirement from civil service, Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander has one more duty on his plate before that final day comes. Monday afternoon in Hopkinsville, Alexander was named the successive chairman for the Pennyrile Area Development District. Vice chair for the past two years under the outgpoing chairman...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a man and woman to the hospital Sunday night. Cadiz Police say a car was turning onto US 68 from Main Street and collided with a vehicle that was crossing US 68 from the newly created street at the stoplight. Both drivers...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After West 7th Street Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street at Dink Embrys Buttermilk Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was westbound on West 7th Street when it collided with a car turning onto West 7th Street from Princeton Road. The driver of the car...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16. The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders. The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Laramee promoted to Jennie Stuart Health CFO

Jennie Stuart Health has hired its next chief financial officer from within. Mark Laramee is taking over the position in a full-time capacity, according to a news release, which says he joined Jennie Stuart as its Controller in August 2014 and most recently served as vice president of finance. He has been integral within the organization’s Finance Department the past eight years and brings over two decades of experience into the role.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Nashville News Hub

Gov. Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and VK Integrated Systems announced the company will invest $840,000 to relocate its manufacturing operations from Fullerton, CA, to Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, VK Integrated Systems will create 34 new jobs as the company completes construction on a new facility at 40 International Blvd. in the Corporate Business Park. VK Integrated Systems officials also broke ground on the new Montgomery County site. Through this...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Steenbergen Farms holds 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Steenbergen Farm hosted its second annual Sunflower Festival. The festival featured the iconic yellow and black flowers, as well as local vendors who provided food, clothing, and other flowers for sale. Eventgoers were able to take photos in the sunflower fields and even bring home their...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
14news.com

DCSO: Person killed in crash on Hwy 60 E.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Monday afternoon near Highway 60 East and Highway 231 North. According to a press release, a Calhoun man was driving westbound in the 7800 block of Hwy 60 E. in Maceo, Kentucky when he lost control of his car.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Car falls from bridge into Red River Sunday morning

Clarksville Police say that over the weekend a car plunged from the bridge at Tiny Town Road and Broadripple Drive into the Red River. At 12:30 a.m. Sunday police say that they were alerted to the incident. The driver was able to escape the car while it was sinking into the river and safely swam to shore. The driver was treated for minor injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

