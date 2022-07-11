ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

s.k. manor hill Looks to Nature for its Vol. XV SS23 Collection

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based brand s.k. manor hill continues its nature-inspired cadence with its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Updating the vibrantly warm-hued pieces of its...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S K
sneakernews.com

Kerwin Frost Presents Two Imaginative Colorways Of The adidas Microbounce

Having turned the Superstar supersized and the Forum Mid into the stuff of nightmares, Kerwin Frost has certainly established himself as one of adidas’ most unique collaborators. And after a brief hiatus, the multi-hyphenate is dropping two wildly different colorways of the Microbounce. The first is sure to be...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
NFL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
sneakernews.com

Classic Oregon Green Appears On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Despite not being on the market long, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 has already amassed a decent amount of releases. And with Fall just around the corner, the brand is dressing up the silhouette in additional colorways. Here, Grind Rubber outfits the midsole’s side walls, setting a dark background...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 High Returns With “Sesame”-Colored Suede

Bruce Kilgore’s iconic Nike Air Force 1 High silhouette has been celebrating its 40th anniversary. While high-profile collaborations have been prepped for the event, the model has maintained relevance throughout the first six months of the year with handfuls of compelling general styles. For the latest proposition in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy