ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

ViaCyte Acquisition Can Accelerate Vertex's Ongoing Type 1 Diabetes Programs

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX has agreed to acquire ViaCyte, a privately held biotechnology, for $320 million in cash. ViaCyte is focused on delivering stem cell-derived cell...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amgen Touts Early Lumakras Combo Data In KRAS Cancer Settings

BMO Capital Markets says that while Amgen Inc's AMGN Lumakras (sotorasib) + PD1i data was delayed to the August 7 presentation, it did get data on the Lumakras + SHP2 inhibitor combination. "While these data (n=21) showed clinical activity and safety, additional data could validate whether the combination can tackle...
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SCG Cell Therapy Announces U.S FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for SCG101, SCG's Novel TCR-T Cell Therapy For Hepatitis B-related Liver Cancers

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd ("SCG") announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SCG101, an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapy for patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV) related liver cancer. This clearance initiates the advancement of SCG101 Phase 1/2 clinical trials globally.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Mizuho On Atara Biotherapeutics - Distinguish Between Small Numbers And Science Failure

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA issued its anticipated interim analysis communication for its ATA188 Phase 2 progressive multiple sclerosis trial. Shares slumped over 50%. Mizuho thinks that investors need to make a clear distinction as they reassess their position after these inconclusive results and no-sample-size adjustment communication. Is there any new...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Oncocyte Enters $2B Market With Transplant Rejection Monitoring Test

Oncocyte Corporation OCX completed the development and clinical validation of the Laboratory Test for its newly-branded VitaGraft Transplant Monitoring tests for Liver and Kidney, entering a $2 billion US market. The company also opened an Early Adopter Program (EAP), giving access to transplant centers before a potential CMS coverage decision...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 1 Diabetes#Stem Cell#Pharmaceuticals#Biotechnology#Crispr Therapeutics
Benzinga

PharmaTher Receives Notice Of Allowance For U.S. Patent Covering Ketamine For Parkinson's And Motor Disorders Treatment

Ketamine pharmaceuticals provider PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF has been granted a Notice of Allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its “Compositions and Methods for Treating Motor Disorders” patent, intended to cover potential ketamine treatment of Parkinson’s disease and motor disorders causing involuntary or uncontrollable body actions.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how gastric cancer forms, suggests preventive treatment

A recently published study reveals new insights into how gastric cancer develops and suggests a preventive treatment. Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of Surgery, and colleagues identified for the first time that Trop2+/CD133+/CD166+ dysplastic stem cells are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to multiple types of gastric cancer. Their investigation further showed that pyrvinium, a commonly prescribed treatment for intestinal pinworms, blocked regeneration of dysplastic stem cells by controlling the CK1a signaling protein in mouse models and in human organoids.
CANCER
Nature.com

Presence of periodontitis may synergistically contribute to cancer progression via Treg and IL-6

A close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence or absence of periodontitis was assessed and the peripheral blood (PB) concentrations of IL-6, immunosuppressive cytokines (VEGF, TGF-Î²1, and CCL22) and proportion of T regulatory cells (Treg, CD3"‰+"‰CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+) were measured. Subjects were classified into the following four groups: non-cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’), non-cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+), cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’), and cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰+). The results of a multivariate analysis showed that the PB concentration of IL-6 was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰than in C- and higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’. The PB proportion of Treg was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’, C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+"‰, and C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’. The results of this study suggested that the presence of periodontitis and cancer synergistically increased Treg in PB, which may be one of the underlying causes of immunosuppression and immune evasion in cancer. It was also suggested that the presence of periodontal disease and/or cancer also increases IL-6 in PB, which would be associated with cancer progression. These results suggest the possibility that the presence of periodontitis might synergistically contribute to cancer progression.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
technologynetworks.com

Body’s Aging Processes Speed Up Soon After HIV Infection

HIV has an “early and substantial” impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that new HIV infection may rapidly...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Protein p53, which prevents cancer development, can promote liver cancer if constantly activated

P53 is one of the most important proteins in cancer biology. Often referred to as a "guardian of the genome," p53 becomes activated in response to various cellular stressors like DNA damage. Its activation induces different processes, such as controlled cell death, that prevent cancer development if a cell becomes abnormal. Because of this, p53 mutations are extremely common in cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma. However, in a recent article published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers at Osaka University observed that constant activation of p53 in liver cells of patients suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) could actually promote the development of liver cancer.
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Gut bacteria nurture the immune system – for cancer patients, a diverse microbiome can protect against dangerous treatment complications

One promising treatment for patients with blood cancers is stem cell transplantation. Doctors completely eliminate the patient’s immune system by aiming chemotherapy, radiation or both at their bone marrow before replacing it with a donor’s immune system. Because the bone marrow produces blood and immune cells, completely substituting cancerous bone marrow with healthy cells could help the body reestablish a functioning immune system and replace cancerous blood cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Read Why Did Credit Suisse Raise Price Target On Kura Oncology

Credit Suisse has raised the price target on Kura Oncology Inc KURA to $29 from $27. The analysts say that evidence of an effective and tolerable agent and a clear recommended phase 2 dose for ziftomenib should support an upside of ~$8-10/share to their NPV. A topline update from Phase 1b study is expected in Q3 and detailed data in Q4.
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

Brain regions vulnerable to disease may lack adequate energy from blood supply

Areas of the brain vulnerable to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease tend to have less-dense vascular networks—which supply the brain with energy via blood—than other areas of the brain, according to Penn State researchers. They developed new maps showing how vascular cells and structures differ across various mouse brain regions that may help them understand how vascular supply may relate to neurological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New metabolic profile in patients with acute myeloid leukemia

An article published in the journal Nature Communications describes a specific metabolic adaptation in some patients with acute myeloid leukemia affected by tandem mutations in the FLT3 gene. The findings, which could shed light on future specific-type combined therapies for these patients, is the result of the collaboration between the teams led by Professor Marta Cascante, from the Faculty of Biology, the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona (IBUB) and the Liver and Digestive Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEREHD), and Professor Jan Jacob Schuringa, from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands).
CANCER
Benzinga

Hamburg Launched Partnership To Ease the Burden On Medical Marijuana Patients And Doctors

The project, known as “Pain Initiative Cannabinoids 2021”, is a crucial development in advancing the German cannabis industry. The German government enacted the “Cannabis as Medicine” law in March 2017 with the objective of making medical cannabis accessible to patients with chronic pain as a treatment for their symptoms. While this was a bold step forward for Europe’s largest economy, doctors still face burdensome obstacles when prescribing medical marijuana to their patients.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

RBC Capital Cuts Celanese Price Target By 42% - Read Why

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan downgraded Celanese Corp CE to Sector Perform from Outperform and lowered the price target to $116 (8% upside) from $200. The analyst downgraded the ratings reflecting anticipated peak acetic/VAM prices, higher natural gas costs, and higher expected leverage. Viswanathan mentions that according to IHS, North...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy