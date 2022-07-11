Santa Rosa City Council to Discuss Potential Ballot Measures Tuesday

The County of Sonoma is buying the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville. A tentative agreement has been announced to purchase the building for $3-million. The county has leased office space there since 2006 where two county agencies, the Department of Health Services and the Probation Department, share the building with West County Community Services, a local nonprofit. District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it “creates an exciting opportunity to improve the delivery of services to residents in west Sonoma County by turning the building into a satellite office for other county agencies.” As part of the Resilient Infrastructure pillar of the county’s five-year Strategic Plan, the Board of Supervisors is seeking to establish regional service centers in west Sonoma County, the Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale by 2023.
