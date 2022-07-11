ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa City Council to Discuss Potential Ballot Measures Tuesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of potential ballot measures for this November’s election will be discussed by the Santa Rosa City Council tomorrow. During their schedule...

Sonoma County Commits $4-Million More Towards Homelessness

Sonoma County will spend nearly another $4-million on addressing homelessness. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved taking the money out of the county’s $96-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. More than $2.1-million will be used to set up a system to help identify housing options for homeless people. Eight-hundred-sixty-five-thousand-dollars will be used to build supportive housing units. And, $620-thousand will go to the Peer Support Program, which helps homeless people get ready to be placed in housing. Officials say most of the money will be dedicated to finding people on the streets permanent supportive housing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Court Gets New CEO

Sonoma County Superior Court is getting a new CEO. Robert Oliver, a longtime court administrator in Solano County, will start his new job on August 15th. Oliver has close to 15 years of experience working in superior court administrations throughout California. He’ll take over for former Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior, who stepped down in May. It’s still unclear why Junior left.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County Buying Old Bank of America Building in Guerneville

The County of Sonoma is buying the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville. A tentative agreement has been announced to purchase the building for $3-million. The county has leased office space there since 2006 where two county agencies, the Department of Health Services and the Probation Department, share the building with West County Community Services, a local nonprofit. District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said it “creates an exciting opportunity to improve the delivery of services to residents in west Sonoma County by turning the building into a satellite office for other county agencies.” As part of the Resilient Infrastructure pillar of the county’s five-year Strategic Plan, the Board of Supervisors is seeking to establish regional service centers in west Sonoma County, the Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale by 2023.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
More North Bay governments consider banning natural gas in new construction

Healdsburg gas exceptions Some local jurisdiction reach codes have exceptions to natural gas bans in construction. The Healdsburg amendment its city construction code (Ordinance No. 1196) requiring newly constructed buildings to be all electric includes the following exceptions: Exception 1: All newly constructed buildings may contain natural gas cooking appliances and direct vent sealed-construction type fireplaces. (A third exemption for gas heated pool/spa systems and equipment was later rescinded.) Exception 2: Accessory dwelling units that are attached to the primary dwelling unit. Conditional exception 3: For essential service buildings and public facilities where natural gas is necessary for the purpose of protecting public health, safety and welfare – with 3rd party verification that the electric requirement is not cost effective and is not feasible. Conditional exemption 4: Non-residential buildings may apply to the Utility Director for an exception to install gas-fueled appliances. • If there is a business-related necessity to use a natural gas fuel source. • If there is a proven need for a natural gas appliance due to public health or safety reasons. • And if this need cannot be reasonably achieved with an electric fuel source compliant with pre-wiring requirements. Source: City of Healdsburg.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Caritas Center to be Finished by End of Summer

Catholic Charities’ one-stop homeless services center in Santa Rosa is nearing completion. Caritas Center, a 48,000-square-foot family shelter, plans to open in September as construction is nearly over. Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer with Catholic Charities, spoke on KSRO’s the Drive and said that the building is being designed for the homeless population.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Marin Property Values Pass $95-Billion

Marin County property values are soaring to new record highs. Officials say the county’s 2022 property assessment roll has surpassed $95-billion. The six-and-a-half-percent year-over-year increase is for all real estate, business, and personal property. The median price for a single-family home in Marin County is above two-million-dollars for the first time in history.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Petaluma Using $13 Million for 2nd Rail Station and Electric Buses

Petaluma is going to use a $13-million grant to build a second rail station and switch its city buses to electric power. The money was awarded by the California State Transportation Agency on Friday. Most of it, about ten-million-dollars, will be for the Petaluma North infill station and North McDowell Boulevard crossing upgrades. The other three-million-dollars will be dedicated to Petaluma Transit electrifying and upgrading its bus fleet, and renovating bus stops.
PETALUMA, CA
Highway 101 Widening in Novato Underway This Week

Caltrans says overnight construction work on Highway 101 along the Novato Narrows is getting underway this week. Officials say HOV construction on both sides of Highway 101 will continue through July 25th. This will widen the highway from two lanes to three lanes in each direction. The northbound 101 work will go from north of Atherton Avenue to the Marin-Sonoma County line. The southbound work will extend from the county line into Novato towards DeLong Avenue. Drivers should expect overnight lane closures, k-rail barriers, paving and re-striping in the work zone.
NOVATO, CA
Marin reckons with state law removing racial covenants

A new state law mandating the removal of language banning people of color from buying residences has drawn special attention in Marin, which is known for a history of racial housing discrimination. AB 1466 went into effect July 1 and requires state recorders, real estate brokers, agents and insurance companies...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Big Event is coming to Bodega!

Should we duck and cover, or hide in the storm cellar?. Nope, nothing scary here, just Sonoma County’s shortest parade, back after two years, and a fun-filled BBQ to benefit Bodega Fire. Lots of food, and music from 11 to 5. Enjoy raffles and a silent auction and pony rides for the kids!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Bay Area Exodus Is Still Going Strong in 2022

Talk to any Bay Area resident for more than seven minutes in 2022, and two points of conversation will inevitably come up: The state of local politics and any number of sugar-coated stories from people fleeing the region for a better, more financially sustainable life elsewhere… nevermind that this has been a regrettable decision for many. (Oh, and of course, woes waxed about SF’s housing crisis will enter into the discourse, as well.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
California Density Law Didn’t Kill the Single-Family Neighborhood

A recent California law aimed at boosting housing construction by easing the process for building additional units caused major backlash as critics worried about the ‘death of single-family neighborhoods’ and loss of local control. However, since its passage, few property owners have applied for permits under the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE

