Santa Rosa City Council to Discuss Potential Ballot Measures Tuesday

Healdsburg gas exceptions Some local jurisdiction reach codes have exceptions to natural gas bans in construction. The Healdsburg amendment its city construction code (Ordinance No. 1196) requiring newly constructed buildings to be all electric includes the following exceptions: Exception 1: All newly constructed buildings may contain natural gas cooking appliances and direct vent sealed-construction type fireplaces. (A third exemption for gas heated pool/spa systems and equipment was later rescinded.) Exception 2: Accessory dwelling units that are attached to the primary dwelling unit. Conditional exception 3: For essential service buildings and public facilities where natural gas is necessary for the purpose of protecting public health, safety and welfare – with 3rd party verification that the electric requirement is not cost effective and is not feasible. Conditional exemption 4: Non-residential buildings may apply to the Utility Director for an exception to install gas-fueled appliances. • If there is a business-related necessity to use a natural gas fuel source. • If there is a proven need for a natural gas appliance due to public health or safety reasons. • And if this need cannot be reasonably achieved with an electric fuel source compliant with pre-wiring requirements. Source: City of Healdsburg.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO