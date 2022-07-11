ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vegas Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Rohnert Park

ksro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas man has been found guilty of attempting to murder his 79-year-old brother-in-law in Rohnert Park. Gerald Jacinth was convicted of attempted murder last week and is...

www.ksro.com

eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect Wanted in Shooting and Stabbing

The Antioch Police Department took a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and a stabbing into custody on Sunday. According to police, they arrested Mychal Plew, of Antioch, who was wanted on 5 felony warrants, two which were for attempted murder. A shooting occurred in the City of Concord and a stabbing that occurred in the City of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
trfradio.com

TRF Man Arrested with Alleged Stolen Revolver

A Thief River Falls man has been arrested following an incident with a revolver. Jason Ray Scott, 46, has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and carrying a weapon while under the Influence of alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, “the gun was a Smith and Wesson stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada.”
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
8newsnow.com

I-Team: Teachers accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funding taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A judge scolded two teachers accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funding and ordered that they be taken into custody immediately on Monday. Christopher Olmstead and Andrea Fuentes-Soto taught at Legacy Traditional School’s southwest campus. They were part of a scheme to steal the tax dollars to buy items for themselves, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

Man gets 4 years for causing fatal crash, failing to manage seizure condition

(KRON) — A Petaluma man was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for causing a crash that killed a man in September 2020, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday. James Thomas Watkins, 43, lost control while driving, striking and killing Mario Gongora Castaneda.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest woman on multiple warrants, suspected car theft

(BCN) — Police in Pacifica arrested a woman who was allegedly driving a stolen car, the department said on Monday. The woman, Helene Sangalang, from San Francisco, was pulled over on Sunday near Monterey Road and Esplanade Avenue after police allege she made several traffic violations. Officers say they identified the car she was in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
8newsnow.com

Man who threatened Gov. Sisolak dies of self-inflicted gunshot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who police say took his own life during a call about a domestic disturbance is the same man who chased Governor Steve Sisolak at a restaurant earlier this year. Justin Andersch, 38, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, July 10, police say. Metro...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ksro.com

Napa Man Gets Arrested Three Times in One Week

A 70-year-old Napa man was arrested three times last week. Dennis Edward Stratford was first arrested last Monday after a trespassing incident on Joseph Court during which Stratford kicked an officer in the jaw and threatened others. He was released on Wednesday morning but was arrested again that afternoon on unrelated elder abuse and misdemeanor counts. Then, after being released Friday evening, he attacked a 77-year-old man with a rake Saturday morning on the 700 block of Pueblo Avenue. Stratford is now being held on $150,000 bail.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Novato Man Identified as Baseball Bat Attack Victim in Petaluma

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a baseball bat attack in downtown Petaluma. Novato resident Adolfo Martinez Pena was killed early Sunday morning. Police found Pena lying in the road, after a friend reported he’d been assaulted with a baseball bat. No suspects have been identified, and the motive is not completely clear. Though, Pena’s friend told police there was an argument that led to a fight before the attack.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man fatally shot in SF’s Potrero Hill identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities on Monday released the name of a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Jameel Price was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who was found with a gunshot wound about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets. Price, a San Francisco resident, was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Ghost Gun Maker and Trafficker Arrested in Windsor

A Windsor man has been arrested for illegally manufacturing ghost guns and trafficking firearms. Santa Rosa Police began an investigation in June over firearms manufacturing and selling and identified 32-year-old Fredy Oseguera as a suspect. Detectives believe Oseguera was actively 3D printing, manufacturing, and trafficking unserialized handguns and assault rifles throughout the greater Santa Rosa area. These firearms are commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns.” Last Thursday, police served two search warrants on residences associated with Oseguera and found extensive firearms manufacturing materials/equipment, 3D printing materials, five firearms, numerous magazines, ammunition, 19 partially manufactured handguns, and 8 partially manufactured rifles. A 10-year-old child was also found alone in one of the residences with the firearms resulting in Oseguera and the mother of the child to be arrested for child endangerment as well.
WINDSOR, CA
yourmileagemayvary.net

With Increased Violence & Shootings, Las Vegas Considering Curfew

If you go to Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, you may notice a few changes. Visitors will be required to walk through a metal detector. Also expect to have your bags checked and be asked to show ID upon entry. You also may not be allowed to bring in gang-colored clothing, weapons, strollers and cans (for a start – Crips and Sureños traditionally wear blue, Bloods usually wear red. Norteños also wear red, but usually those of sports teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers and UNLV).
LAS VEGAS, NV
berkeleyside.org

Police: 4 teens arrested after gunfire, robbery at Big O Tires; firearms seized

Four teenagers were arrested Saturday evening in West Berkeley, and three handguns and a rifle were seized, after the robbery of a customer at Big O Tires, authorities report. Scroll down for an update — Police said gunfire broke out during the robbery, damaging two vehicles — including one in the 1100 block of Carleton Street that had been occupied by a woman who was waiting for her daughter “when a bullet was shot through the window,” according to emergency dispatch traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside.
news24-680.com

Man Found On Fire In Concord Monday

Stunned onlookers reported seeing a man – apparently deliberately set ablaze – stumbling through the Lucky’s parking lot near Clayton Road in Concord Monday night. Mark Bustamonte said he got a glimpse of the man and ran to help but that others were also running toward the man, who he said looked to be in his 60s. He said the man’s clothes had been fully ablaze but were out and smoking by the time he arrived.
CONCORD, CA

