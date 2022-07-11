Vegas Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Rohnert Park

A Windsor man has been arrested for illegally manufacturing ghost guns and trafficking firearms. Santa Rosa Police began an investigation in June over firearms manufacturing and selling and identified 32-year-old Fredy Oseguera as a suspect. Detectives believe Oseguera was actively 3D printing, manufacturing, and trafficking unserialized handguns and assault rifles throughout the greater Santa Rosa area. These firearms are commonly referred to as “Ghost Guns.” Last Thursday, police served two search warrants on residences associated with Oseguera and found extensive firearms manufacturing materials/equipment, 3D printing materials, five firearms, numerous magazines, ammunition, 19 partially manufactured handguns, and 8 partially manufactured rifles. A 10-year-old child was also found alone in one of the residences with the firearms resulting in Oseguera and the mother of the child to be arrested for child endangerment as well.

