Mena, AR

Mary Kathleen Weeden

By Ethan Nahté
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Mary Kathleen Weeden, age 66, passed away Friday July 8, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. She was born April 25, 1956, in Wichita, Kansas to the late John Milton...

Dorothy Frances Sunderman

Dorothy Frances Sunderman, 88, was called to Heaven on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Nashville, Arkansas. She was born on August 3, 1933, to Charles Frederick Sunderman and Lydia Susan Voerster in Mena, Arkansas. A lifelong resident of Arkansas, she lived in De Queen, Nashville and mainly Mena. Dorothy graduated from Nashville High School. in 1952.
MENA, AR
Johnnie Bell Neal Manning Keeney

Mrs. Johnnie Bell Neal Manning Keeney, age 59, of Vandervoort, Arkansas, passed away July 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born March 28, 1963, to John D. Neal and Betty Sue Webb Neal. Mrs. Keeney was a teamster/operator for the U. S. Pipeline from 2006-2019. She drove a bus for Van-Cove Public Schools for 15 years. She also worked at Randall’s Grocery, the Lighthouse, Stella’s, Tyson’s and as an aide for Polk County Home Health. She was well-known around her community for being kind and putting others above herself. She had a beautiful soul. She enjoyed nature, flowers, animals, fishing, and most of all spending time with family. She loved cooking for her whole family, and going to races, cheering on her brothers and nephews.
VANDERVOORT, AR
Vira Annette Ellison

Vira Annette Ellison, age 83, passed away July 9, 2022, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born March 12, 1939, to the late Lewis and Ruth LaForge. She married Wayne Ellison May 16, 1957. Annette spent most of her adult life on a farm near Board Camp, Arkansas. Annette was known for her quick wit and friendliness. She was compassionate and an excellent cook. She worked on the family farm raising chickens and cattle and taking good care of her family. After her children were grown, she put herself through nursing school and became a licensed vocational nurse. She cared for the elderly in our community for many years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with Wayne and their friends. Annette loved her entire family unconditionally which might be her greatest legacy. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior early in life and attended Salem Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by all.
FORT SMITH, AR
April Ann Hale

April Ann Hale, age 27, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas. April was born on Wednesday, April 30, 1995, to Ernie Dean and Stacy Hale in Mena, Arkansas. “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy...
MENA, AR

