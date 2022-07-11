Mary Kathleen Weeden

Mrs. Johnnie Bell Neal Manning Keeney, age 59, of Vandervoort, Arkansas, passed away July 11, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born March 28, 1963, to John D. Neal and Betty Sue Webb Neal. Mrs. Keeney was a teamster/operator for the U. S. Pipeline from 2006-2019. She drove a bus for Van-Cove Public Schools for 15 years. She also worked at Randall’s Grocery, the Lighthouse, Stella’s, Tyson’s and as an aide for Polk County Home Health. She was well-known around her community for being kind and putting others above herself. She had a beautiful soul. She enjoyed nature, flowers, animals, fishing, and most of all spending time with family. She loved cooking for her whole family, and going to races, cheering on her brothers and nephews.
