Mary Kathleen Weeden

Vira Annette Ellison, age 83, passed away July 9, 2022, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born March 12, 1939, to the late Lewis and Ruth LaForge. She married Wayne Ellison May 16, 1957. Annette spent most of her adult life on a farm near Board Camp, Arkansas. Annette was known for her quick wit and friendliness. She was compassionate and an excellent cook. She worked on the family farm raising chickens and cattle and taking good care of her family. After her children were grown, she put herself through nursing school and became a licensed vocational nurse. She cared for the elderly in our community for many years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with Wayne and their friends. Annette loved her entire family unconditionally which might be her greatest legacy. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior early in life and attended Salem Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by all.

