Keystone Group has acquired two industrial buildings in Carmel along the Monon Greenway. The Indianapolis-based developer did not disclose the purchase price for the buildings, known as Gradle 1 and Gradle 2. They are bounded by 3rd Ave. SW to the west, the Monon Greenway to the east and the Center for the Performing Arts to the north. The buildings had been owned by the Gradle family since 1976.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO