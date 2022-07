The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets will battle for NL East supremacy this week. So the Atlanta Braves are going to face the New York Mets at Truist Park this week…. While New York has maintained the best record in the NL East through the first half of the season, the red-hot Braves have gotten within a game and a half of their most hated rival. This is not the first time these two teams will face each other this year, and it sure won’t be the last. However, this series in Atlanta could be special. Expect for The Battery to be absolutely electric this week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO