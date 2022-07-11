Former US Olympian Says She Was Attacked Over The Weekend

SERIAL killer John List murdered his entire family and went on the run for 18 years after erasing himself from every photo in the house. The leafy town of Westfield, New Jersey was rocked to its core on December 7, 1971, when the bodies of three children and two women were discovered in a 19-room mansion.
The family of a man who was stabbed to death after attacking a worker at a Harlem bodega insist he is “not a monster”. Austin Simon, 35, was killed after an argument with Jose Alba that began over a bag of chips turned violent. The stabbing on 1...
Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
Two killers who attached a tracking device to the underside of their victim’s Mercedes before they knifed him to death have been jailed for at least 46 years. Harvey MacFoy, 26, and Donald Owusu, 25, and a third unidentified man had planned to abduct bus driver Albert Amofa, 33.
A POLICE brawl has gone viral after an officer was snapped in a road-rage fist fight with another driver. The footage, believed to be from Mexico, shows the copper trading blows with a civilian in the middle of the road while shocked motorists watch on. The melee was caught on...
A REFEREE has died of internal bleeding after being attacked by players and fans for showing a red card. Jose Arnoldo Amaya, 63, passed away at the weekend following the shocking incident in El Salvador. The referee was officiating an amateur match at the Toluca Stadium in Miramonte, according to...
A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
An Italian court has reportedly acquitted a man of rape after it ruled that the woman leaving her toilet door open was an “invitation” and “gave him hope”. The incident was said to have happened in the toilet of a bar in Turin in 2019. The woman asked the man to show her where the bathroom was, left the door ajar, and asked him to pass her some tissue, according to local newspaper CronacaQui.
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped by a wealthy American holidaymaker in a hotel toilet in Mykonos, it was reported. The 22-year-old woman reported to police that the man, who she had met last Saturday in one of the Greek island's bars, followed her to the toilet and raped her.
A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called police on a man who slapped him on the back at a New York supermarket but a video of the incident cast serious doubts on Giuliani's claim that he could have been "killed." Giuliani was campaigning at a Staten Island ShopRite for his son...
An Airbnb host has been removed from the home-sharing platform after threatening a Black doctor for leaving a four-star review. Dr. Alex More, who was staying at a home listed in Vancouver, British Columbia, posted the frightening messages from the Airbnb host on Twitter. “I have your picture, your name,...
A deadly Mexico shootout on Tuesday took an even more grim turn after police found a spider monkey dressed in a “bullet-proof” vest and diaper among the victims. Photos from the shootout in Texcaltitlán showed the small animal—who was also wearing a camouflage hoodie—on top of the dead gunman police believe was his owner.
On the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2021, Matthew Taylor Coleman was packing for a family trip with his wife, Abby. Suddenly, authorities say, he put his two kids — Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months — into his van and drove away from their Santa Barbara, Calif., home.
An MMA fighter with Nazi tattoos once competed for a Russian MMA promotion and suffered a brutal defeat. Mikhail Turkanov, who has the swastika symbol tattooed on his upper right arm and chest, fought Alibeg Rasulov in a welterweight bout at Fight Nights Global (FNG) in 2021. Fans were left...
Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, resigned from his law enforcement position in Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania, days after he was sworn in, a borough official told CNN Thursday.
