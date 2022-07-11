ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former US Olympian Says She Was Attacked Over The Weekend

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
A former U.S. Olympic volleyball player was attacked over the weekend. Per ABC7 Los Angeles, Kim Glass is currently recovering after she said a homeless man attacked and beat her...

