William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr.

Fern M. Lox, age 93, of Oquawka, Illinois; passed away at 7:30 am on Monday August 23, 2021 at Oak Wood Estates Retirement in Stronghurst, Illinois. Fern was born on May 31, 1928 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the daughter of Earl W. and Viola Bertha Riggle Meline. Fern was raised in Alexis, Illinois where she attended local schools and graduated from Alexis High School. Fern married Jamie F. Lox on September 8, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005. Fern first worked at Smoler’s garment manufacturing in Monmouth and later for many years was a store clerk at Tom & Linda’s Retail Grocery, also in Monmouth. She loved to sew and quilt and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Fan. She loved her family and grandchildren and attended all of their family events and activities. She also loved being with her grandpups and endured eleven years of dialysis before her passing.
