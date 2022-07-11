ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsfield, IL

William E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam E. “Bill” Spencer, Sr., 88, of Williamsfield. He was the son of William A. and Oletha A. (Squires) Spencer. Bill married the love of his life, Janet L. Miars on January 31, 1953 in Kohoka, Missouri. Together, they celebrated a life of 64 years before she preceded him in death...

Diana Kay Riley

Mrs. Diana Kay Riley, 84, of Galesburg passed away unexpectedly at 10:10 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022. Diana was born January 31, 1938, in Galesburg the daughter of Glen and Helen (Youngren) Ecklund. She married James Riley on April 4, 1959, in Galesburg. Diana is survived by her loving husband...
GALESBURG, IL
George D. Brown

George D. Brown, 93, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 10, 1929 in Monmouth, the son of Fred M. and Lillian G. (Earp) Brown. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School in 1947. George joined the Army 46th Construction Engineers on March 6, 1951. He fought in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 as a Private 1st Class.
MONMOUTH, IL
Archie Howard Purcell

Archie Howard Purcell, 89, of Galesburg, passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. He was born May 24, 1933 in Salem, Illinois, the son of Noah and Lenore (Smith) Purcell. After graduating high school, he attended and received his bachelor’s degree from Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois. Archie then attended and received his master’s degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a history teacher at Galesburg High School for over 30 years, until his retirement.
GALESBURG, IL
Thomas George Carnahan

Thomas George Carnahan, 73, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born October 22, 1948 in Beardstown, Illinois to Benjamin F. and Margaret E. (Bell) Carnahan. Married in 1973, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorris Carter Carnahan. Together, they had two sons, Jeremy (Michele) Carnahan of Normal, Illinois and Joseph Carnahan of Chicago, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
Delbert “Del” Dean Bush

Delbert “Del” Dean Bush, 91 of Abingdon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home. He was born November 5, 1930 in Clarks, Nebraska, the son of Glen and Martha (Hillegos) Bush. He married Sandra Smith Heimer on February 24, 1978 in Iowa.
ABINGDON, IL
Richard W. “Rick” Shrader

Richard W. “Rick” Shrader, age 59, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away. at 2:30 am at his residence on Friday July 8, 2022. He was born on. February 2, 1963 in Hinckley, Illinois and was the son of Emmit and. Elizabeth (Fields) Shrader. He was raised in Oquawka. He...
MONMOUTH, IL
2022 Ag Field Day in Monmouth July 27th

The University of Illinois Extension Research farm in Monmouth will host an Ag Field Day on Wednesday, July 27th, says Commercial Agriculture Educator Dr. Chelsea Harbach:. “We will have Dr. Emerson Nafziger, Dr. Nick Seiter, Phillip Alberti, and Greg Steckel. They are going to give us presentations in the field about nitrogen management, corn rootworm, hemp variety trials, and some crop planting dates information.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Josh Turner and Joe Nichols This Thursday in Knoxville

One of country music’s most recognizable voices is coming to the Knox County Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022! Josh Turner, who has sold more than 8.5 million units and has amassed over 2.5 billion online streams, will headline the night with multi-platinum and three-time Grammy-nominated Joe Nichols!. The...
KNOXVILLE, IL
Fern M. Lox

Fern M. Lox, age 93, of Oquawka, Illinois; passed away at 7:30 am on Monday August 23, 2021 at Oak Wood Estates Retirement in Stronghurst, Illinois. Fern was born on May 31, 1928 in Galesburg, Illinois and is the daughter of Earl W. and Viola Bertha Riggle Meline. Fern was raised in Alexis, Illinois where she attended local schools and graduated from Alexis High School. Fern married Jamie F. Lox on September 8, 1947 in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005. Fern first worked at Smoler’s garment manufacturing in Monmouth and later for many years was a store clerk at Tom & Linda’s Retail Grocery, also in Monmouth. She loved to sew and quilt and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Fan. She loved her family and grandchildren and attended all of their family events and activities. She also loved being with her grandpups and endured eleven years of dialysis before her passing.
OQUAWKA, IL
Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
M-R Students Present Emma! A Pop Musical This Friday and Saturday

Monmouth-Roseville High School and Junior High Drama students will present Emma! A Pop Musical this Friday and Saturday at the High School Auditorium. Director Nicole Trego offers a preview of the upcoming production:. “If you have by chance read Jane Austen’s Emma book, or you have seen the movie Clueless,...
MONMOUTH, IL
East Moline man arrested in McDonough County on several charges

On Sunday July 10, at 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a black Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope, from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour and had no registration on the motorcycle. The motorcycle stopped for the deputy when he conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Monmouth Street. The driver pulled over long enough for the deputy to exit the vehicle and then fled the traffic stop. The driver sped away at over 80 miles per hour.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Ice Cream Social July 14th at Monmouth’s Strom Center

On Thursday, July 14th, Strom Center will host an Ice Cream Social, shares Executive Director Carol McCrery:. “It will be ice cream, homemade cake, or homemade pie. The cost is only $3.50 for an adult and $2.50 for children aged 12 and under. There will be a 50/50 drawing and that will be $1 a ticket or six for $5. The Monmouth Municipal Band, they will start playing at seven o’clock. You don’t have to buy tickets ahead of time; you can just come and buy them at the door or just come and listen to the band.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth-Roseville High School Making Improvements to Gym, Baseball Field

The summer has been been a very busy time of the year for the Monmouth-Roseville School District. There has been construction projects and upgrades at several facilities. Titan fans and athletes will benefit from some of those upgrades inside the high school gymnasium and the baseball field at Sunny Lane, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher.
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth City Council Drafting Ordinance to Regulate Brush and Tree Disposal at Landfill

Monmouth City Council has asked their attorney to draft an ordinance for regulating brush and tree disposal at the City’s landfill site, reports Mayor Rod Davies:. “Our last ordinance was about 25 years ago and there were two or three of them. So, we need to streamline that ordinance and address some of the issues that we are having currently and that is we have some commercial tree removal businesses that are removing trees and bringing those trees to that brush disposal site. It is really accumulating some very large trunks and a lot more disposal there than the site was originally designed for and authorized for. We asked Council to direct our City Attorney to create an ordinance for their consideration and we will be looking at that at our next meeting.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Warren County

US Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street, Warren County. July 11, 2022 at approximately 3:12 p.m. Unit 1 – Shawn P. Runge, 55-year-old male from Morris, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Joy R. Stephens, 80-year-old female from Monmouth, IL –...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Motorcycle Accident

On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch. The name of the deceased will not be released until notification can be made to the family.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL

