Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a great response about being heckled by Raiders fan
What is it about the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament and heckling AFC West fans?
At last year’s event, a Chargers fan told Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “Watch out for (LA quarterback) Justin Herbert next year.”
Mahomes’ response: “I’ll see it when I believe it.”
That fan got to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs (again) while Herbert and the Chargers missed out on the playoffs (again).
On Sunday, a Raiders fan was giving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a hard time, but it clearly didn’t get under his skin.
When asked about it, Kelce gave a great response.
“I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them. I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a dub and 200 yards,” Kelce said, per Carter Eckl of the Nevada News Group.
That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but Kelce has thrived in road games against the Raiders.
Over the last four seasons, Kelce has averaged nine receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown when the Chiefs have played a road game against the Raiders. The Chiefs have won all four of those games, too.
That includes Kelce’s game-winning touchdown reception with 28 seconds to play during a 2020 game when the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas.
