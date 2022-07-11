ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a great response about being heckled by Raiders fan

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP

What is it about the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament and heckling AFC West fans?

At last year’s event, a Chargers fan told Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, “Watch out for (LA quarterback) Justin Herbert next year.”

Mahomes’ response: “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

That fan got to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs (again) while Herbert and the Chargers missed out on the playoffs (again).

On Sunday, a Raiders fan was giving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a hard time, but it clearly didn’t get under his skin.

When asked about it, Kelce gave a great response.

“I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them. I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a dub and 200 yards,” Kelce said, per Carter Eckl of the Nevada News Group.

That’s a bit of an exaggeration, but Kelce has thrived in road games against the Raiders.

Over the last four seasons, Kelce has averaged nine receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown when the Chiefs have played a road game against the Raiders. The Chiefs have won all four of those games, too.

That includes Kelce’s game-winning touchdown reception with 28 seconds to play during a 2020 game when the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

