FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is getting its first-ever Whataburger restaurant, which is set to open this fall. Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. are breaking ground on the new eatery on Friday, July 15. This restaurant is the first of multiple locations that the franchise group is opening with future sites planned in Arkansas and Oklahoma as part of the Whataburger expansion into the two states.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO