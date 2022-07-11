College Station Police Arrests For Recklessly Or Accidental Gunfire

On July 10, 2022, at about 7:35 pm Shenandoah Police were dispatched to a shooting at Outback Steakhouse, located at 18326 Interstate 45 South. Shenandoah Police Officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, and a 68-year-old man was detained. It was learned that a 28-year-old male was at a Methodist Hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. Earlier in the evening, the two males were inside the restaurant near the bar area when a verbal altercation took place. After both had exited the restaurant, a second disturbance took place. The older male fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the parking lot, striking the younger male. The details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated. The 28-year-old male was treated at both Methodist and Hermann Hospital where he had later been transferred to. He was released from the hospital overnight. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. The 68-year-old male was later released from detention. According to Shenandoah Police names and further details will be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing.

