I-95 on-ramp reopens in Warwick after tractor-trailer crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than 12 hours, drivers can now use the on-ramp to I-95 South from the Airport Connector in Warwick.
The on ramp was closed to traffic Monday morning after a tractor-trailer truck tipped over. The truck landed on the guardrail and ruptured one of its fuel tanks, according to Rhode Island State Police.
First responders had to cut a hole in the roof to free the driver. It’s unclear at this time if that person was injured in the crash.
Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying 43,000 pounds of solar panels which needed to be offloaded before the vehicle was put upright and towed away.
The on-ramp reopened early Tuesday morning after crews were able to tow the truck away.
